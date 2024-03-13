Two hilarious ladies made fun of SARS taxation in a TikTok video that has become a viral sensation

The skit resonated with South Africans who can relate to the struggles of getting salary deductions

Netizens were left in stitches as the TikTok stars creatively portrayed the pains of paying taxes

Content creators shared a skit video about employees and SARS. Image: @fezzy.fezz

Two content creators took on the topic of SARS taxation with a side-splitting skit.

TikTok stars poke fun at SARS

Using a simple setup involving a tub of water and buckets, they hilariously showed the struggles of workers facing salary deductions.

One of the ladies represented SARS while equipped with buckets ready to drain the "salary tub." The other portrayed the helpless employee, drinking from the dwindling water source using her hand.

Relatable tax troubles

The comical portrayal uploaded on the TikTok account @fezzy.fezz resonated with viewers who know the pain of watching their hard-earned money disappear into taxes.

Watch the video below:

Funny video gets Mzansi's attention

With nearly a million views, it's clear that the TikTok duo's humorous take on tax struck a chord with Mzansi people.

@2012mario2 said:

"You're 100 percent right, lezinja ze SARS zidla amandla ethu."

@Siyabulela.dukashe wrote:

"SARS every month deducts tax from your salary. When you retire or resign they also deduct tax again from your lump sum whereas they deducted tax from your salary. I wish someone can explain this to me."

@MamaKKK mentioned:

"So very true, the pain of seeing R19000 every month going to SARS from my payslip."

@Alpharamanka posted:

"I was your fan but from now on, I'm your whole air conditioner."

@Ndabezitha commented:

"I’m impressed that among the jokes you’re socio-politically conscious."

@maidibalemabelane stated:

"Yhoo, you nailed it girls. The bitter reality faced by all working South Africans."

@mbanjwa_30 highlighted:

"I like the one representing SARS, very funny."

@namhlaanelisangiya added:

"The accuracy of this."

Makhadzi allegedly owes SARS over R6 million

Recently, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi found herself embroiled in controversy as allegations of tax default emerged. The MaGear singer allegedly has a debt of over R6 million owed to the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

An insider disclosed that Makhadzi's tax troubles come from lapses in filing obligations since her breakthrough in the music industry.

