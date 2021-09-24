ANC Workers Are Losing Hope They Will Ever Get Paid Their Salaries

The African National Congress' failure to pay workers their salaries for the third month has left them feeling hopeless

The ruling party recently announced that they will not be paying workers what is owed to them this September

ANC staffers say they have taken the decision to continue working for the ANC on the election campaign while simultaneously hoping to get paid eventually

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress employees have been left feeling hopeless after the ruling party informed them earlier this week that they will not be paying their salaries for the month of September.

The ruling party issued a letter to their workers in which they highlighted that the financial problems have not gotten any better and will also have to rely on fundraising and donations to fund their election campaign.

The ANC staff members say they will work on the election campaign but will also try to resolve their salaries issues with the party. Images: Xanderleigh Dookey

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by The Citizen, the ANC has not been able to pay workers their salaries for the months of July and August. September will make it the third month of non-payment.

Mandla Qwane, an ANC employee, stated the ruling party is yet to inform them about when they will actually be receiving their salaries.

Workers have been asking for the salaries and had even resolved to protest against the ANC in an effort to get their salaries paid but they stopped protesting to work on the election, according to a report by EWN.

Qwane stated the decision to stop protesting was taken because of the discipline that governs them in the ANC. He added that they will continue to fight for their salaries while working on the election campaign, however, workers have all lost hope that the organisation will pay them.

"It's clear that we've gotten to the point where there's nothing that gives us hope for the next day," said Qwane.

"But the ANC wants votes": Mzansi weighs in on the ANC's failure to pay salaries

Briefly News previously reported that following ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula's announcement in a radio interview that the ruling party is budgeting to spend R50 million on their local government elections campaign, the party wrote to their workers that they will not be getting their salaries this month.

The party has failed to meet its obligation to pay workers their salaries since July and have told workers not to expect payment this September either.

In a letter written by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, he apologised to the workers for not being able to pay them for the past three months.

Potgieter-Gqubule stated that the party has been dealing with financial constraints since the Covid 19 pandemic began, according to the Mail & Guardian.

