Maps Maponyane has confirmed the immediate closing of one of his Buns Out Burgers restaurants in Johannesburg

The model hustler shared the official statement from the restaurant via social media on Tuesday evening

The restaurant also confirmed that its other branches will continue to operate as per normal until further notice

South African television presenter, actor, fashion designer, speaker, model, creative consultant, voice-over artist, philanthropist, and business entrepreneur Maps Maponyane’s Buns Out Burgers restaurant in Rosebank has shut down.

Maps Maponyane Announces The Closing of His Buns Out Burgers Restaurant. Image: @mmaponyane / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Maps, real name Masego Maponyane shared the news on social media on Tuesday, where he confirms that the decision was forced by Mzansi’s return to lockdown level four.

The business owned by the Soweto-raised 31-year-old said that the particular suspension of alcohol sales proved as the main blow to the enterprise.

Maps' Twitter account retweeted the official statement posted by Buns Out Burgers:

Maps' Twitter followers were on hand to offer messages of regret and support to the popular media personality:

@AbutiRams said:

"This is the second business you're closing and I am so hurt. I am sorry brother. I admire your tenacity and courage. You a real entrepreneur. When you're knocked down, you get up again and start afresh. I encourage you to soldier on and open more business ventures. Be strong!"

@curiosizer said:

"Deeply sorry I usually my lunch twice a week at your restaurant, it's literally 2 minutes away from my office. Now I'll have to buy either at the dirty shop or the sushi next to your shop mxm...."

@Nezz911 said:

"Don't worry grootman. You will open it again. This is all temporary. Keep pushing brother. You inspiring many of us. Askies about this small set back, but it's a setup for a comeback. Trust."

However, the statement assured that the Liden and Norwood branches will remain in operation.

Eish: Rapper Kwesta hit by another bad business blunder

Kwesta is once again in another financial trench after a series of unfortunate events. According to the Sunday World, Kwesta is featured on an EP that features a song produced with Ayanda Jiya.

The EP was pulled off an online distribution company over Jiya’s unresolved dispute with her producer.

Jiya and Boitumelo “Zeph” Mhlongo are fighting over the ownership of her EP, titled Queen, which features the song Love Me, on which she collaborated with Kwesta.

Source: Briefly.co.za