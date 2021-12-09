Marvel Stands Firm, Won't Recast Late 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Cinematic Universe is standing firm on their decision not to recast late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

The producers of the epic film have reiterated that they're not looking for an actor to replace Chadwick as T'Challa in the movie

It has been reported that Marvel producers revealed that the movie's sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus on T'Challa's sister, Shuri

Marvel has reiterated that they are not looking for a replacement for late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The superstar passed away late last year at only the age of 43.

Many people from across the globe have been wondering how Marvel would continue the story without the lead actor. It has been reported that the producers of the show are not interested in entertaining the idea of replacing Chadwick Boseman. They are not looking for any actor to play the role of T'Çhalla in the film.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has shared some of the reasons why they're not looking to recast the King of Wakanda. According to Salon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus on T'Challa's sister Shuri. Letitia Wright portrays the role of Shuri.

Marvel's VP of Development Nate Moore was a guest on the Ringer-Verse podcast recently. According to the publication, Moore added:

"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it."

Michael B Jordan reacts to Chadwick Boseman's Oscar snub

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Michael B Jordan shared his opinion after Chadwick Boseman didn't win the Best Actor accolade at the Oscar Awards recently.

The talented US actor was also reportedly shook when his Black Panther co-star was snubbed for his stellar performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Anthony Hopkins walked away with the Best Actor award instead of the late talented thespian. Hopkins was reportedly not even given a chance to Zoom into the ceremony to give an acceptance speech.

TooFab reported that Michael B Jordan appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and was asked about Chadwick's loss as the world felt that Chadwick deserved the award.

Chadwick Boseman honoured at BET Awards

Briefly News also reported that Late US actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured at the BET Awards on Sunday, 27 June at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Black Panther star also posthumously received the Best Actor accolade.

Chadwick was honoured during the event's In Memorium segment. The award-winning thespian passed away at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer.

