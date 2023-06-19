The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) want the SA government to take action against the Polish state

The EFF called for the Polish ambassador to be recalled after a delegation of SA journalists and security personnel were denied entry to the country

The Red Berets accused the Red Berets of employing Cold War tactics and attempting to bully African states

JOHANNESBURG - The diplomatic debacle between the South African and Polish governments has left a sour taste in the mouth of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

EFF calls for Polish Ambassador Adam Burakowski to be recalled after the diplomatic dispute with the Polish government.

The party has called for the Polish ambassador to SA, Adam Burakowski, to be recalled after a delegation of journalists and security personnel were detained at the Warsaw Chopin Airport for more than 24 hours over administerial issues.

The Polish government held the delegation because the South African Police Force (SAPS) and South African National Defense Force (SANDF) force officials did not have the proper permits for the heavy undeclared armaments they had with them.

EFF accuses Polish government of employing Cold War tactics and bullying

While the delegation has arrived safely in South Africa following the ordeal, The Red Berets have not let the Polish government's perceived slight go.

The EFF has hurled a slew of accusations at the Eastern European country, which included accusing the country of employing Cold War tactics and attempting to bully African states, The Citizen reported.

The EFF said:

“Poland outwardly restricted media freedom and the human rights of passengers and the crew by detaining them on a flight, and then refusing them their journey forward to Ukraine and thereafter, Russia.”

The party added that forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to travel to a war-torn country without his entire security detail was a "deliberate form of humiliation," News24 reported.

South Africans agree with EFF's calls for the Polish ambassador to be recalled

Below are some comments:

@Paul_Mokale said:

"I differ with you on many issues however, I agree with you on this one, regardless of differences with CR, what happened in Poland was purely racist and usual undermining of Africans."

@Phafala rebutted:

"On what basis would you recall the ambassador? The last I checked, every country has a right to decide who enters their country under which condition."

@ieduserve claimed:

"Poland is doing what has been instructed by its masters... USA."

@Linda80221590 added:

"There's nothing wrong with Poland enforcing her laws without fear or favour."

