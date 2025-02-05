The South African media personality Moshe Ndiki recently opened up about his failed relationship with Mzie

The star during a sit-down interview on Engineer Your Life, Ndiki shared why he cheated on Mzie

The TV presenter and actor further revealed that his infidelity was caused by his partner cheating on him multiple times

Moshe Ndiki talked about his failed relationship with Mzie. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African media personality Moshe Ndiki recently shared some details about his failed relationship with Mzie and why they broke up in October 2024.

Moshe Ndiki admits to cheating on Mzie

Social media has been buzzing since the interview of the former The Queen actor Moshe Ndiki on Engineer Your Life where he unpacked what went down in his relationship with Mzie.

The personality who previously opened up about his family accepting his sexuality admitted to having cheated on his ex-boyfriend Mzie after he had forgiven his infidelity ways multiple times.

He said:

"Me and Mzie had the same vision, I was ready, I knew myself and I think he was still battling with his demons, so I wouldn't want to label him as a bad person whereas he was just dealing with his demons. I tried my best to facilitate his healing. I enabled a lot of actions in my marriage."

Ndiki further shared that he is now focusing on raising his boys, and he also mentioned though he cheated on him, it was retaliation for being cheated on many times.

He said:

"Towards the end, I cheated because I had already forgiven cheating seven times. I will never forget. I retaliated by cheating as well instead of just leaving. I enabled."

Moshe Ndiki admitted to having been cheating on his ex. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Phelo Bala moves on from Moshe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phelo Bala has found love at the hands of another man, following a highly publicised divorce from Moshe Ndiki.

ZiMoja reported that Phelo Bala and his new boyfriend, Thami Dube, met on social media specifically Instagram. The reality TV star Phelo Bala wishes to keep his new romance away from the public eye, at least for now, as he saw how his last relationship with Moshe Ndiki ended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News