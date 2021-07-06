South Africans are reacting to Gauteng MEC of Safety Faith Mazibuko’s social media post after seeing two snakes in the Vaal area

Mazibuko was on her official work in the vicinity and says she saw two big snakes in an unlocked car and the MEC explained the scary encounter

The African National Congress official says the owner of the creatures, who is a sangoma, regards them as his children

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Gauteng MEC of Safety Faith Mazibuko says she was scared during her political work in the Vaal area. Mazibuko was spotted in Evaton on Monday where she was on a campaign to urge people to wear masks and take the Covid-19 vaccines.

However, she says one of the car owners was driving around with two snakes and said they are his children. Mazibuko says the driver had left his car window open but she later discovered that the owner is a sangoma.

South Africans are responding to Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko's post on snakes she saw in Evaton. Image: @MECFaithMazibuko/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Unogada walemoto. The owner leaves the car unlocked. Yoooo. The snake almost came out of the window at the parking lot in Evaton Mall.”

@Amonition R4 said:

“Is it legal to parade a lethal animal in public like that?”

@Mmotso5381 said:

“Too many things happening in this country some doesn't make sense at all, ayyy!!!.”

@WenaEish said:

“Does the owner of the vehicle has a license or permit to go around with this reptile? @Julius_S_Malema.”

@Law1920 said:

“Mama Faith trust me, this is a good method to scare away hijackers or that smash and grabs thieves. More efficient than alarm or tracking device. I myself am a big lover of snakes, I often leave my snake in the car.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@GrandMasterE2 said:

“This is a python, nonvenomous.”

@T_Siyabonga Said:

“Car tracker for who, when you can just get a snake.”

MEC Mazibuko apologises for insulting chicken feet remark, Mzansi is not impressed

In other stories regarding the ANC official, Briefly News reported that MEC Faith Mazibuko has left many South Africans highly offended after making a few unsavoury remarks about eating chicken feet, a common South African delicacy.

In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, the politician suggested she only ate the feet in the hopes of voter approval.

Twitter user @samkelemaseko first shared the disturbing clip. It's clear the MEC and her colleague have spent the day campaigning in a Joburg township, still all dressed in the ANC merchandise.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za