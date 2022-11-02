Controversial sangoma and reality television star Gogo Maweni has added a new whip to her impressive car collection

The celeb sangoma headed to her social media pages to share snaps of a brand new A-Class AMG worth R1M

South Africans took to the comments section to congratulate Gogo Maweni on her new baby, many tapped into the blessing

Gogo Maweni has joined the girls with Mercs gang. The Izangoma Zodumo star revealed she is the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Gogo Maweni stunned fans with pictures of her brand new Mercedes Benz CLA 200. Image: @dr_maweni.

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant traditional healer is always trending for her controversial posts and statements on her pages. She recently came under fire when she posted pictures of a Cobra she purchased.

Apart from snakes, Gogo Maweni is also buying lux whips. The celeb sangoma stunned fans when she shared pictures of her brand-new whip. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter pages, the reality TV star posted pics of the A-Class AMG worth R1M wrapped in plastic.

Social media went gaga over Dr Maweni's new whip. Many congratulated the star for buying the expensive car, and others tapped into the blessing, but the naysayers were not feeling the plastic wrapped around the car. They said it wasn't appealing and made the car look like a "cheap loaf of bread."

@Oreo_McFatty said:

"Congratulations on your new ride, We are still saving our R350 grants so we can also reach your level. Thokoza gogo "

@kem_ultra commented:

"You are no different from Bushiri and them. Nothing but a scammer."

@imar_johannes noted:

"I tap, into the anointing, am getting a merc."

@mary_dawn_lee added:

"Why is it in a plastic like a cheap loaf of bread couldn’t they package it nicely ."

RHOD star Sorisha Naidoo shares pics from lush Dubai birthday getaway with billionaire husband Vivian Reddy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo went all out for her birthday celebrations. The popular TV personality and her family flew to Dubai to mark her trip around the sun.

Social media users camped on the star's page waiting for birthday content, and it's safe to say that she didn't disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared all the deets from her trip. The star started preparing her fans by sharing a countdown to her day. She later announced that the much-awaited birthday weekend had begun, and Mzansi was here for it.

Source: Briefly News