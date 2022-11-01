Gogo Maweni took to social media to show followers that she is minding her business in the lap of luxury

Celebrity sangoma blew fans away when she shared some gorgeous snaps of herself in designer while at a venue

Netizens love to see Gogo live her life to the fullest, and her cute snaps inspired compliments from her fans

Gogo Maweni took to social media to show off herself living large. The Izangoma Zodumo star showed off pictures of her designer labels out and about.

Gogo Maweni gave her fans a peek into her life of luxury with her social media posts. Image/@dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Fans gushed over the snaps Gogo Maweni shared where she looked lively in her pictures on the socials. The pics caused quite a stir as people reacted toMaweni's high lavish display.

Gogo Maweni parades her Gucci

In a Twitter post, Gogo posted pics of herself in her luxury clothes. In the snaps is beaming in a casual black skirt and t-shirt. She paired it with a Gucci fanny pack and Nike from head to toe.

She was posing on a couch with pillows that are branded Martell Cognac. Maweni also shared a set of pictures on Instagram where fans showered her with compliments.

@aviwe.minnie commented:

"Love you."

@deeamila commented:

"Hay hay zang ndambon uGogo o hot kanje muhle nanku uGogo #drip.[I always known Gogo is so hot]"

@busi420 commented:

"I love you."

@velabahleke_the_king commented:

"My wife."

@cebilepam commented:

"Thokoza Gogo."

ndumiso4870 commented:

"You're so beautiful, gorgeous."

Source: Briefly News