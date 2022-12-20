Former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee is still mourning his slain daughter

The former politician shared that the pain of losing his child, Hillary Gardee, gets worse as Christmas draws closer

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Mduzuzi Gama were arrested following Hillary’s death

MBOMBELA - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee left South Africans teary-eyed after noting that he would be spending his first Christmas without his daughter Hillary.

Godrich Gardee said he will be spending his first Christmas without his daughter, Hillary. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Earlier this year, citizens were shaken up upon hearing that the 28-year-old missing woman was found dead near a pine plantation in Mbombela. The case has gripped the nation, with many calling for justice to be served.

Taking to Twitter, Gardee shared that the pain gets worse as Christmas draws closer. He also shared that people get tried for a reason and the pain will pass.

“All is well; all shall be well. Hillary Gardee posthumous Merry Christmas and a Happy New in your Soul,” he shared.

Three men, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Mduzuzi Gama, were arrested following Hillary’s death.

They are charged with murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. However, according to Sunday Times reported the defence team for two of the accused plans to poke holes in the state’s case.

Mzansi mourns Hillary Gardee:

@celekn said:

“I am tearing. Losing a loved one is the pits, let alone a healthy daughter. Askies Gardee family, the pain won’t necessarily get better, but you will learn to live with it.”

@debarnbb posted:

“Strength to the family Godrich, and to all the families that suffered such avoidable and senseless losses of loved ones.”

@DomNationSA wrote:

“No parent should ever have to bury their own child. May the good memories of your beloved daughter carry you through the difficult days?”

@Lwazi1818 commented:

“This breaks my heart every time. It cuts so deep.”

@OluChi543 added:

“Nooo this is so painful dad. God’s healing upon you.”

Hillary Gardee’s torn ID found 6 months after her murder, father says location reveals more her killer

Briefly News also reported that Hillary Gardee’s identity document was found torn and dumped on Thursday, 3 November, 100km from the area her body was found exactly six months ago.

Her father, Godrich Gardee, former secretary general of the EFF, claims the location where the ID book was found represents a significant development in the case.

Gardee took to social media to reveal how the ID was discovered, stating that he was alerted by a good citizen that Hillary’s ID was lying in the grass at Portia Shabangu Secondary School.

