The pastor who was conducting a baptism ceremony when 14 people drowned is yet to be charged for the deaths

He was allegedly pulled to safety and had disappeared following the tragic incident and was found four days later

Lifesaving SA's Mzi Mayedwa encouraged pastors to use areas patrolled when conducting baptism ceremonies

JOHANNESBURG - The pastor conducting a baptism ceremony when 14 people drowned in the Jukskei River earlier this month is yet to be charged.

He had disappeared following the incident and was found four days later. A three-month-old baby is still missing, with the search being temporarily called off.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE that an inquest docket has been opened and is under investigation following the drownings. He said the docket would be submitted to the court for a decision.

On Saturday night, 3 December, a group of congregants was swept away by flash floods in the area, leaving 14 dead. The pastor was allegedly pulled to safety by the surviving congregants.

Meanwhile, Lifesaving South Africa has offered to train religious leaders to avoid drownings during baptism ceremonies. The director of Drowning Prevention at Lifesaving SA, Mzi Mayedwa, encouraged pastors to use areas patrolled when conducting baptisms.

Mayedwa said there are more than 80 life-saving clubs across the country, and religious leaders are urged to get in touch for assistance. He added that if patrolled areas are not used for rituals, they risk the lives of congregants, according to IOL.

Citizens believe the pastor should not be charged:

Jennyifer De Beer said:

“It is not his fault how was he to know the river would come down? It was a horrible thing to have happened. And I feel for the families. It could have been kids swimming there who would you blame.”

Mphahlele Tshepo wrote:

“He did nothing wrong, and no case was opened against him. FULL STOP.”

Thabiso Le Roux posted:

“He did nothing wrong.”

Sa Majeste Yannick Kam commented:

“What a tragic and traumatising experience. Praying for the families of the victims.”

Trevor Nhlakanipho Ndlovu added:

“Why should he be charged? We can’t blame him; baptism is biblical.”

