EFF leader and former ANC cadre Julius Malema took to his Instagram to wish his beloved little boy a very happy birthday

In the cute photograph, the little guy can be seen beaming in front of a yummy blue cake prepared especially for him

South Africans couldn’t get enough of the adorable tot and praised Malema for his strong African bloodline

Julius Malema has wished his son a happy birthday and Mzansi is praising his baby daddy skills. Image: julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Controversial politician Julius Malema took to Instagram to wish his son a happy birthday and people’s hearts are melting.

The cute tyke turned four and his doting dad could not help but celebrate his beautiful life. @julius.malema.sello captioned the post:

“My last one is turning 4 today, can’t wait for him to turn 7 so that I can have my twins. Happy birthday my son; you are a descendant of mighty female ancestors.”

@blackbarbielish said:

“Must find his dance video hahahahaha my absolute favvvvv.”

zah_shandu said:

“Hope the twins are girls, it would be nice to see a female version of you CIC. Happiest birthday to your last-born.”

@ndlovuziphozonke said:

“Hope he had a happiest one!! Lets pray and hope the twins will come sooner CIC, and mommy deserves a baby girls kulamatwins.”

@esperancambha said:

“Happy birthday baby boy.”

@mokgadiclement said:

“Bloodline is real my president.”

@nashenge9096 reacted:

“Happy birthday to you Bafanas.”

@nhlakaniphobulose said:

“Happy birthday champ.”

@ti_na5256 said:

“Happy birthday Mr Malema junior.”

@thivhiramulifho reacted:

“Happy Birthday to him.”

@tsepo_mphuthi_mpahane_esq said:

“Happy birthday to the young Genera.”

@mathete19 said:

“He has changed now, he used to look like mmmy . He so looks like daddy happy birthday champ.”

@kolobe.selepe said:

“Happy birthday to ur son.”

@bourgeois_ms_mk_reloaded said:

“Wow…time does fly. Happy birthday to your last before the twins.”

Julius Malema shows his sweet side as he pens beautiful letter to wife Mantwa Matlala on 7th anniversary

In more news about Malema, Briefly News wrote about when he celebrated his seventh year of wedded bliss with the stunning Mantwa Matlala on 27 December.

The Red Berets leader took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to his forever person accompanied by a lovely picture of them together. Malema wrote:

"Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys' mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers. Love you my babe, exciting seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive."

Source: Briefly News