Julius Malema might clean up well, however, that does not mean that the people of Mzansi are loving the look

Taking to Twitter, Malema showed off a snap of himself rocking a dapper black suit at a wine farm in Cape Town

The people of Mzansi admitted that he looked good but did not know what he was doing sipping on wine in a suit

EFF leader Julius Malema attended a boujee event that required him to ditch the red overalls for a suit, and he looks good! However, there were many who were not so impressed by Juju’s clean look.

EFF leader Julius Malema cleans up well, but Mzansi was not impressed. Image: Twitter / @Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Malema has been the face of the EFF and a strong front for all the party believes in… that is until peeps saw him in a suit sipping on “white people juice” (wine).

The man himself took to Twitter with the saucy snap of himself, letting his people know that he turned up and made an impression.

The people of Mzansi discuss Malema’s whereabouts and attire

Well, Malema looked good, many peeps were wondering what the heck he was doing. With the EFF preaching land grabs and taking back wine farms, it was a little odd that their leader was casually sipping on some fermented grapes in a suit, nog al.

The comment section got heated pretty quickly with many calling Malema out. There were some who complimented him on cleaning up nicely though, at least.

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions:

@Afrikana86 said:

“Nice suit Julius, who is your tailor I'm sure he is African.”

@Maryool15 said:

“You are the one supporting the poor? People pay attention: Jesus was a humble and simple man. Malema dresses like a gangster and promises a more inclusive and fare country?! Hummmm something is wrong. We need a new Mandela.”

@Nkokoma said:

“Looking good Moshabi,,,Be le le ko Stellenbotch naasome wine farm vibes ke bona di grapes ka moo morago.”

@lesedi_mampuru said:

@Zulu_Guy_ said:

