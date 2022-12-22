One man grew fond of the rat that lived in his kitchen and was emotional when he found it dead

Twitter user @Sungwe_malvin gave his rat friend a proper burial and shared the moment online

People couldn’t help but laugh at what the man had done, and drop hilarious comments

Rats are not everyone’s favorite animal, especially when they are unwelcomed guests in the home. One man embraced his squatter rat and was emotional when it passed away.

In Mzansi, and pretty much everywhere in the world, rats are considered pests. While this man did not invite the rat into his home, he grew fond of it.

Twitter user @Sungwe_malvin shared a picture of the burial he threw for his rat friend. Filled with emotion the man bid farewell to his rodent cooking buddy.

“RIP bro. Kitchen won’t be the same without you ”

Mzansi peeps got a good kick out of the rat burial

People did not know whether to take the man seriously or if he was joking. Unable to hold the laughter back, people dropped jokes in the comments.

Take a look:

@MahlogonoloCol4 said:

“Arg, shame, What's the cause of his death.”

@aVirtualVoyager said:

“That would be a meal somewhere. What a waste!”

@chigumaura said:

“And the coffin???”

@martinthabang2 said:

“Imagine asking your husband what was he doing the whole day and he says he was attending a rat funeral women really go through a lot.”

@RambianaV said:

“We must start taking this life very seriously we can’t keep on like this.”

