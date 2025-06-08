Gwede Mantashe has opened criminal charges against Zakhele Zuma, who operates a non-governmental organisation

Zuma has claimed that Mantashe stole R40 million during his time as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers

Mantashe stated that he doesn't know who this Zuma is, but believes that he was affiliated with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

GAUTENG – Gwede Mantashe is taking Zuma to court, but it’s not the Zuma everyone is thinking about.

The Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources has opened a criminal case against Zakhele Zuma over comments the social movement leader made about the minister. Zuma operates a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called NGO known as the Land and Minerals Movement. He is also a self-proclaimed activist for mining rights for natives.

According to Mantashe, Zuma accused him of stealing R40 million during his time as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Mantashe pursues lawsuit against Zuma

Speaking to Sunday World, the minister explained that he approached the Brooklyn Police Station to open a case of crimen injuria against Zuma. He also instructed his lawyers to pursue a case of defamation of character.

He explained that he was made aware of the allegations when his wife sent him a video of Zuma making the remarks. He added that he took exception to the lies about his character.

Minister convinced Zuma is affiliated with uMkhonto weSizwe

The minister also stated that he was convinced that Zuma was affiliated with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), saying that it seemed like something Jacob Zuma would do.

“The chap is just defaming me, and I do not actually know him. The boy is trying to mobilise support for MKP; I can see it. This forum of his looks like those things that Jacob Zuma would establish as an extension to MKP,” he said.

Mantashe’s differing relationship with Zuma

The Minerals and Petroleum Resources has had a mixed relationship with Zuma in the past. They were long-time allies when the former State president was still leading the African National Congress (ANC).

In April 2021, Mantashe praised Zuma’s time as president, saying that he had a very active first term of presidency.

Three years later, he said there was no need to expel or discipline Zuma over his choice to support the MK Party in the 2024 elections.

A few months later, he was blaming Zuma and the MK Party for the ANC’s poor showing in the elections.

Mantashe blames Zuma for ANC’s results

Briefly News also reported that Mantashe blamed Zuma and the MK Party for the ANC's poor performance in the elections.

Mantashe threw shade at the newly formed party, saying that they only targeted a certain type of voter.

South Africans accused Mantashe and the ANC of doing the same thing that the MK Party recently did.

