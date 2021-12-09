A foreign-owned cellphone business in Laudium was recently the target of lowly criminals out to make a quick buck

Three men were seen arriving at a shop in the area before holding the shopowners up at gun-point

CCTV footage capturing the entire incident was shared by Yusuf Abramjee and has gone viral online

A gang of brazen thugs allegedly struck a cellphone shop belonging to foreign nationals in the suburb of Laudium in Pretoria, with the entire incident being recorded on CCTV.

Popular Twitter user and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared two videos capturing the chilling incident. The footage starts by showing the hive of activity outside the store before the robbers enter and hold up a group of about nine men inside the store.

Here, people can be seen milling about before one of the suspects enters the frame kitted out in black attire, a cap and a large carry bag in tow.

To divert the attention away from himself, the man pretends to be on his phone while at least two of his accomplices, who appear on camera coming from different directions, get into position before pouncing on the unsuspecting victims.

"Cellphone store robbery: Laudium Pretoria," read the chilling caption.

The men are then seen entering the store in quick succession. At one point, another man, upon noticing that something was off as he was walking into the store, attempted to turn back and flee but is violently shoved back in as the group carry out their robbery plan.

The second video, taken inside, shows how the incident unravels as the terrified shop owners are compelled into submission by one of the gun-wielding assailants. One of the suspects then jumps over the counter before offloading items into the large carry bag the thugs brought to the scene.

Within seconds, the robbers complete their clean-up and are seen rushing out of the store and into the night. The two clips capturing the traumatising event were viewed nearly 40 000 times combined.

As expected, Locals on social media reacted to the scenes in horror. Many lamented the act while others directed a barrage of criticism at foreign-owned shops for the quality of gadgets sold, with some even making the bold assertion they are trading stolen goods.

Briefly News undertook the task of going down all the comments to bring readers all the notable reactions.

