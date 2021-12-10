South Africa's famous blue couch is currently on display at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Gauteng

Residents of the province now have the chance to interact with the leather furniture item and even sit on it

Some locals on social media noted that it now carries a bad vibe and wouldn't be a good addition to a home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The blue San Pablo corner couch set looted during the unrest in July and later recovered from an informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal when SAPS descended on communities suspected of brimming over with the ill-gotten spoils from the July unrest is now a symbol of a tumultuous time in the country's history.

The 'famous blue' item was neither destroyed nor traded off at an auction, as with most of the goods that were tracked down. Instead, the resilient expensive piece of living furniture has been relegated to a newfound status as memorabilia and is on a nationwide tour.

Mzansi's favourite blue couch is currently on tour in Gauteng. Image: @RoryPetzer

Source: Twitter

Currently, it is sitting pretty at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria for the festive season, where residents of Gauteng can view and get comfortable on it, News24 reported.

The R70 000 leather item was taken from the Leather Gallery's flagship store in Springfield, Durban. The online frenzy around it that followed has been etched in the memories of most South Africans after it was spotted on the back of a van amid being transported somewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

And then, in what became arguably the most famous or infamous picture of it, two people were seen willy-nilly sitting on it along the pavement of an informal dwelling in Quarry Road, where it was recovered following the events of the unrest, according to an IOL report.

Briefly News understands it has since been reupholstered but will not be put on sale as it is not entirely damage-free, with some parts on it chafed. It will be on display in Pretoria until 20 December before making a turn at Kolonnade Shopping Centre in January.

Some convinced couch carries bad omen

Locals on social media had various hilarious and light-hearted responses to the tour. Some noted that it now carries an air of negativity while others believe it would've best served its purpose as an item donated to a charity.

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions below.

@Veena Morar wrote:

"The couch has bad vibes, bad energy, doubt anyone would really want this in their home."

@Webber B Simani said:

"It has a bad history and that will affect its sale."

@Rita MacGowan-Shongwe added:

"They should have donated it to a charity maan."

Man's R42k 'Black Friday' couch surprise to his mom stuns SA

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported recently that a local man's alleged R42 000 worth Black Friday deal sofa unit has South Africans in a frenzy on social media as they attempt to come to terms with the exquisite buy.

The Twitter user, @DlalaChampion cut a satisfied figure as he strode to his handle to flaunt the charcoal grey twin unit to his followers. He shared a picture of it and the accompanying receipt, proving that he had indeed made the purchase.

"Decided to surprise my mother with new couches today since it's Black Friday. I've never seen her so happy," the intriguing caption read.

While it was uplifting and alludes to his mother welling up with emotion upon receiving her grand gift, there aren't any pictures capturing the moment. Also, as some Twitter users pointed out, the date on the receipt was deliberately blocked out by the user.

Source: Briefly.co.za