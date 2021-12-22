A man is being criticised online after he posted pictures of children that he'd gifted with Christmas clothes

The Twitter user, @SaneleNkosinat1 shared several images showing them holding up shopping bags

The children all form part of a local Youtube drama series shot in KwaZulu-Natal called ATB vs ATG

Online, locals expressed varying views, with some full of praise for the act, while others were critical

A local is catching heat on social media after deciding it would be a good idea to head online to share pictures of a group of children that he'd supposedly gotten Christmas gifts, even posing them with their newly-bought takings.

The Twitter user, @SaneleNkosinat1, whom it can only be thought had good intentions, uploaded several pictures of the kids showing them holding up shoe boxes and shopping bags comprising new clothes.

The caption read:

"Buying them ...all 18 kids Christmas Clothes was one of my wishes! I wish Twitter was allowing me to post all of them ..."

The children form part of a local Youtube drama series called AbafanaTheBoys vs AmantombazaneTheGirls (ATB vs ATG), shot in KwaZulu-Natal and posted on the Sasenathi Studios channel on the video-sharing platform.

The tweet, which attracted more than 4 300 likes, had an immediate and resounding response to it as Saffas flooded the tweep's mentions, airing mixed reactions on the children's pictures being shared.

Netizens air mixed feelings

Some social networking users were full of praise for the act, while others were critical of the tweet's subject matter. Briefly News scanned the more than 100 comments to bring readers all the wide-ranging reactions below.

@IsnazzOf wrote:

"But why though? What’s the purpose of you posting them? Andilwi or trying to be nasty."

@SitholeCanny said:

"You did something that is good but you fail at end this is the only thing that will never see heaven.don't shoot them photos and post on social media to show the world.just do it for God only."

@AngelineDikoko added:

"Couldn't you wait to get home before le shoota proof of purchase."

