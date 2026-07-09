DJ Maphorisa was filmed at the Afronation event in Portugal, showing off his pricey outfit pieces

Known for his expensive taste and love for the finer things in life, Porry spares no expense for luxury items, and his latest look left tongues wagging

However, instead of admiring his expensive style, social media users dragged Maphorisa for boasting about his pricey fit

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DJ Maphorisa boasted about his outfit for Afronation 2026. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa brought his signature flair to Afronation Portugal, but this time it was his wardrobe that got people talking.

On 5 July 2026, a video of the star doing an enthusiastic "fit check" at the festival began circulating online, and the internet had plenty to say.

The Scorpion Kings producer was buzzing with excitement as he shared the details for each item. His Chrome Hearts t-shirt alone set him back R25,700, paired with a matching Chrome Hearts cap valued at R16,000.

He rounded out the look with R7,740 leather Bottega Veneta shorts, R7,500 Prada shades, Chrome Hearts socks, Jordan sneakers, his ever-present R1 million Rolex and signature gold grills.

Madumane also accessorised with Van Cleef & Arpels accessories and earrings, similar to the R140,000 pieces he gifted his bandmate Kabza De Small in 2024.

Social media rates DJ Maphorisa's look

This is nothing new for Maphorisa, who has long been known for his appetite for luxury. From jaw-dropping shopping hauls to an enviable car collection, Phori has never been shy about spending big. Fans, however, are increasingly divided on whether the bragging matches the aesthetic.

Social media was largely unmoved by the lavish display, with many users arguing that the expensive labels did little to elevate the overall look.

AndyPhylany said:

"One thing about bro, he'll wear the most expensive brands but still look broke and poor."

modisemoletsane dragged DJ Maphorisa, writing:

"He's too old to be doing that; wear your expensive clothes without bragging."

Social media roasted DJ Maphorisa for boasting about his expensive outfit pieces. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was ready to throw shade, though. Some users offered a more sympathetic reading of his behaviour.

Thato_Reekae wrote:

"Growing up as a struggling kid and finally making it will always have an effect on you."

thamieverywhere was confused, asking:

"So he will never get used to wearing luxury brands ever in his life?"

Tyla's World Cup looks go viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's proudly South African "Vuvuzela" dress for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

The singer incorporated Mzansi in her performances and looks, from performing with young local talent to wearing nails inspired by the South African flag.

Source: Briefly News