A woman in South Africa flaunted her Nike Air Force and Jordans from China and shared her opinions

The revelation follows China’s several luxury American brands marketing their products as "Made in USA" while allegedly outsourcing mass production to Chinese factories

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman in South Africa jumped on the bandwagon as a firestorm erupted on social media between China and the US.

A South African lady unveiled her China-bought Air Force and Jordans amid the US-China trade war online. Image: @silindelegantsho

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes Airforce and Jordan's from China

The stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @silindelegantsho flaunted her trendy sneakers—Nike Air Force and Jordan, which she claims she purchased from China.

In a now-viral video, the @silindelegantsho proudly showcases her kicks, stating she paid a fraction of the local retail price. She expressed the following in the clip:

"China, China! I’ve been telling them this is the same as the other store."

China allegedly exposed luxury US brands

The woman’s take comes in the wake of public reaction to Donald Trump’s latest tariff hikes. Chinese social media platforms are ablaze with influencers and content creators exposing luxury American brands that claim their products are “Made in USA” while allegedly mass-producing them in Chinese factories.

American president Trump has threatened to impose up to 125% tariffs on all Chinese imports. But China isn't keeping quiet. Videos depicting Chinese factory workers exposing the origins of well-known products, such as Michael Kors handbags, Coach purses, and even Levi's jeans, that are purportedly "American-made," are now widely available on websites like TikTok and online platforms.

The luxury brands are reportedly made in Guangdong and Zhejiang, according to the Chinese content creators who exposed the luxury brands online.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on China and US trade war

People in Mzansi were stunned by the recent revelations as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the China and USA trade war, saying:

Trey5 said:

"For the people who are still saying, "it's not the same quality", it's all in your head, and denial is a river in Egypt."

Honour replied:

"Who knew the best thing that could happen to us was the terrific war between China and America."

Stacy added:

"The trade war you can never make buy in Belleville."

Dee_€€ expressed:

China produce bad and good quality. It all depends on how much you're willing to pay. You all selling us this things, then buying for yourself from the shops."

Deonthic wished the woman well, saying:

"All the best with your hustle, my sister...dont mind the naysayers; you are forcing no one to buy from you they have a choice."

Witness commented:

"We knew this a long time ago. China has the biggest manufacturing industry in the world for everything."

Blessing Mkhumbane shared:

"Not all of them are the same Quality. The factories that sell the original you don't have access to them .. imagindra leyo."

A woman in South Africa showed off her China-bought Air Force and Jordans amid the US-China trade war online.

Source: TikTok

Related stories to the US-China trade war

Briefly News recently reported on the US tariffs that Trump imposed on China, saying it won’t be bullied by the US. But what does this mean for global prices?

recently reported on the US tariffs that Trump imposed on China, saying it won’t be bullied by the US. But what does this mean for global prices? A Chinese factory worker has shocked social media this week after breaking down the real cost of making a Hermès Birkin bag. The cost is nowhere near the R700,000 price tag you'd pay at a store.

China’s response was loud and clear to the US's increased tariffs, as they retaliated with tariff increases of their own.

Trump made a U-turn at the last minute after seeing China's response, but SA's reaction says a lot.

Source: Briefly News