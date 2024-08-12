A young man from the Western Cape, who once packed groceries to finish school, is now a Cooking Program Specialist in the USA

Social media users celebrated his success, praising his hard work and determination

His journey from supermarket shelves to an international career has inspired many

This young man from the Western Cape, who worked in supermarkets to fund his education, has now secured a role in the USA. Images: @itscozyenwill.

Source: TikTok

A young Western Cape man who once packed groceries at local supermarkets to fund his education has become a shining example of determination and perseverance.

@itscozyenwill, whose hard work and dedication led him to a bursary at the SA College of Tourism (SACT) in the Eastern Cape, is now thriving in the United States as a Cooking Program Specialist at Coniston.

From top student to qualified hospitality specialist in the USA

Having completed his studies in 2023, @itscozyenwill emerged as a qualified Hospitality Worker.

In his video, he highlighted his outstanding performance, which earned him the top student award for food and beverage in his graduating year.

This achievement, including the bursary, enabled him to secure a prestigious position overseas, where he now works in the hospitality industry.

Mzansi is proud and wishes him well

South Africans took to social media to celebrate his success, showering him with praise and words of encouragement.

Somnandi nkwali yenkosi noted that:

"Usebenzile umfana." [Good job, young man.]

Best_Mazz🏳️‍🌈 commented:

"🥰usebenzile bhuti." [You did great brother.]

Bandile_Gina said:

"Okuhle kodwa nsizwa 🙏🙏." [Good things only young man.]

mansele4 blessed him and prayed that he stay with him:

"Kukhanye njalo😌😇uJehova,abenawe,nawe ube naye njalo🥰😌." [Let it always be bright, God bless you and stay blessed in him.]

Swazi stated she was a proud stranger:

"Ngaze ngaproud 😭♥️🥰 lapho angikwazi." [I'm proud of you, and I don't even know you.]

Nolwando encouraged him to keep moving forward:

"Phambili boy!!!!" [Forward young man.]

keki_ also said:

"Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo🥺🥰🥰 congratulations."

Source: Briefly News