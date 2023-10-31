A young man has shared an inspiring journey in a TikTok video, starting from tough times after finishing school

Facing financial challenges, he hustled with side jobs, like selling achaar, and his story touched the hearts of Mzansi as he recounted his struggles

Mzansi celebrated his achievements, finding inspiration in his determination and hard work that transformed his life from struggles to success

A man shared a video of how far he had come since matriculating. Images: @ngobeni_teemuh_ll

A young man shared in a TikTok video how far he has come since matriculating.

Man flexes success

TikTok user @ngobeni_teemuh_ll shared a video on his page showing his struggles after finishing school. He faced financial challenges that made life a constant hustle. His inspirational story has captured the hearts of Mzansi as he reflected on his struggles and accomplishments.

The video recounted his journey from completing Grade 12 when life was tough, and he struggled to make ends meet. To overcome financial constraints, he embarked on a series of side hustles, including selling achaar and a number of peace jobs.

After many side hustles, he managed to get into university and purchase a second-hand car, marking a significant milestone in his life. Alongside his financial achievements, he emphasised the importance of his relationship with God, highlighting how his faith played a crucial role in guiding him through the challenges and uncertainties he faced

Mzansi praises TikTok video

Mzansi has celebrated his achievements and resilience in transforming his life from a daily struggle to a story of success and inspiration.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Melody commented:

"He will never leave us nor forsake us"

@Pfunzo said:

"Legit had goosebumps reading this."

@Hannetjie shared:

'The fact that you took God instead of other things is a very big achievement."

Nomzamo praised:

"May God give you more wisdom."

Carmiel said:

"Glory to God."

23-year-old Mpumalanga farmer shares journey

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a 23-year-old farmer from Mpumalanga who has inspired South Africans with his journey and passion for agriculture.

Mahlangu started farming in his backyard in 2018 and has since expanded to grow various vegetables on a plot of land.

The driven young man encourages aspiring farmers to start small, be patient, and farm with love.

