South African woman on TikTok compared two beanies, one from PEP and another from Woolworths

The beanies looked identical except for their price tags - R99 for PEP and R249,99 for Woolworths

The video sparked debate with many social media users commenting on the price difference

A woman showed a similar style of beanie sold at PEP and Woolworths at different prices. Image: @tsakane_africa

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to share a video comparing two very similar beanies sold at PEP and Woolworths.

A TikTok video by @tsakane_africa shows her comparing knit beanies sold at PEP to those sold at Woolworths.

The items looked identical—except for the price.

Those sold at PEP retailed for R99, while similar ones sold at Woolworths were R249,99.

"Same material, same quality," @tsakane_africa said in her caption.

SA reacts to Woolworths vs PEP

Many netizens responded to the video with witty comments throwing shade at the retailers and the price difference.

MissG commented:

"Why do I feel like the PEP one is also expensive for Pep like it should be R50 man ."

~❉❉~• responded:

"My mom used to work as a quality controller for clothing factories and often time, a lot of the clothes is made together by them and different stores supply their own labels. There's no difference."

Khethukuthula Kunene commented:

"Basile labo (They think they're smart)."

@Njabby Mzamela replied:

"Uyathandeka my PEP ♥️♥️♥️ phezu kwabooo (You're lovable PEP)."

LeraL replied:

"Woolworths school shirts and baby vests are supplied by PEP actually. Just a random fun fact."

likamshenguswatil said:

"Bazothi "iquality ayifani" (They're going to say the quality isn't the same)."

B O M I E ^ said:

"Enkosi (Thank you)."

Source: Briefly News