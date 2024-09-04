Lerato Nxumalo showed off her groceries for the world to see in a clip making rounds online

The South African actress unveiled each item that she bought and revealed that it cost her about R5K

Mzansi netizens loved watching the content creator's footage, as many took to comments to express their thoughts

Lerato Nxumalo gushed about buying groceries in her recent video, which she uploaded on social media.

South African Lerato Nxumalo unveiled her grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: Lerato Nxumalo

Actress Lerato Nxumalo flexes her R5K grocery haul

The content creator filled up her kitchen island with a whole lot of groceries. The former Scandal actress unveiled each item she purchased from the store.

Lerato went on to flex her groceries, and she got things like juice, six 500ml of aQuelle still and sparkling, four 500ml Powerade, six 300ml of Sprite, Coke, Fanta, Red Bull, a boxes of Clover milk, Olive oil, two glass jars of Spaghetti source, baked beans, meat, spices, snacks, rice, and more.

In a clip, Nxumalo revealed that she spent about R5K on groceries. While taking to her TikTok caption, she poked fun at herself, saying:

"Finally, your girl has some groceries."

The clip became a hit on the video platform, garnering loads of views, likes, and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the footage below:

SA is amazed by Lerato's groceries

Mzansi netizens responded to the video with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of the grocery haul.

Benzema4u said:

"You spent R5000 on groceries."

User cracked a joke, saying:

"You can feed the whole res moss, Lerato."

Cars here wrote:

"Are you hosting because the drinks, veg and meat say so?"

Nthabiiseng Mtshweni expressed:

"R5k this used to be R550 in 2004."

MaKhumalo enjoyed watching the video, adding:

"It is so refreshing to see a grocery haul that's not just Woolies brand products."

Elsa was in shock:

"Whole groceries for the month."

Woman's impressive grocery haul goes viral on TikTok, SA loves it

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi shared a grocery haul video, and TikTokers loved it. The clip went viral online, sparking a huge conversation among netizens.

One young lady raved about her grocery and took to social media to show it off. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @tshidee_viks, unpacked her monthly groceries in a TikTok video.

