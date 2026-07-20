FIFA has been asked to examine concerns surrounding SAFA's election process ahead of a crucial leadership vote

The request comes as support grows behind Sandile Zungu's campaign to lead South African football

With the September election approaching, attention is turning to what FIFA decides next

FIFA has been urged to investigate alleged irregularities in SAFA's election process ahead of the association's presidential election on 12 September. Image: SAFA_net

Source: UGC

South African Football Association (SAFA) officials have urged FIFA to investigate alleged irregularities ahead of the association's presidential election on 12 September, saying the world football governing body should determine whether the process should proceed.

The request was confirmed by SAFA vice-president and SAFA Cape Town president Bennet Bailey following the launch of AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu's campaign for the SAFA presidency. Bailey said the submission was made by the SAFA Cape Town region amid concerns over the election process.

FIFA asked to investigate SAFA election process

According to SABC Sport, Bailey said the request centres on alleged irregularities during regional elections leading up to the national vote.

He said reports suggesting the entire Western Cape supported current SAFA president Danny Jordaan's bid for a fourth term did not reflect his position.

"When Sandile Zungu raised his hand, I said that is a man I can follow. We don't only need a change of face but a change of direction and football philosophy," Bailey said.

Bailey says FIFA should decide

Bailey said the group wants FIFA to assess the concerns before delegates vote in September.

"We ask FIFA to conduct an investigation because there are a lot of things which happen with elections, and people are now going to court.

"We ask FIFA to investigate that, and if they are of the opinion that we are good to go for the 12th of September, then we do that, but FIFA must decide," he said.

Bailey also dismissed concerns about pressure being placed on regions backing change, saying they were prepared to defend their position with legal support if necessary.

SAFA presidential election draws closer

Bailey recently withdrew his own bid for the SAFA presidency and threw his support behind Zungu, whose campaign is challenging Jordaan's bid for another term.

The outcome of FIFA's response, if any, could become a closely watched development as South African football heads towards the 12 September election.

The latest appeal to FIFA adds another dimension to an increasingly contested SAFA presidential race, with regional leaders calling for greater scrutiny before members vote in September.

FIFA has been asked to investigate alleged irregularities ahead of SAFA's presidential election on 12 September. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

SAFA admits PSL isn't ready for VAR despite R20 million funding

Briefly News also reported that the Premier Soccer League will begin the 2026/27 season without Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology despite the South African Football Association (SAFA) already receiving R20 million in government funding for its rollout.

SAFA says training, internal approvals and other implementation processes must still be completed before VAR can be introduced.

Source: Briefly News