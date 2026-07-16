SAFA says the PSL will begin without VAR even though funding for the technology has already been secured

Football officials have revealed the key obstacle that still stands in the way of the long-awaited rollout

Clubs and supporters will have to wait longer before video reviews become part of South African football

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SAFA has admitted the PSL is not ready for VAR despite receiving R20 million in government funding. Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

South African football will enter another Premier Soccer League (PSL) season without Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology despite the South African Football Association (SAFA) already receiving R20 million from the government to introduce the system.

The admission means hopes of seeing VAR when the 2026/27 Betway Premiership kicks off on 1 August 2026 have been put on hold.

SAFA says funding is only part of the process

While the money to launch VAR is already available, SAFA says several steps must still be completed before the technology can be introduced.

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Speaking at the SAFA referees' workshop in Pretoria on 16 July, head of referees Abdul Ebrahim explained that preparations were not far enough along to meet the start of the new season.

"There is extensive training that needs to take place, and that training hasn't started yet due to certain factors," Ebrahim said.

Training and approvals still outstanding

According to Ebrahim, a dedicated VAR project team has already been established but cannot move forward until it receives approval from SAFA's National Executive Committee (NEC).

"Once that is received, the project team will host a media briefing to outline the next steps for the implementation of VAR in South Africa. But no, we are not ready for a 2026/27 rollout," he said.

PSL season to begin without video reviews

Earlier this year, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announced that government had allocated R20 million to support VAR's introduction. SAFA finance committee chair Mxolisi Sibam later confirmed the money had been received and placed in a ring-fenced account.

Despite the funding, SAFA says the rollout depends on completing training and internal approvals before the technology can be introduced to South African football.

The latest update means referees will once again officiate PSL matches without VAR when the new season begins, while SAFA continues preparations for its eventual rollout.

Kaizer Chiefs striker setback before new season

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs are expected to begin the new season without striker Khanyisa Mayo after the forward underwent surgery during the off-season.

The injury has left new coach Fernando da Cruz short of an attacking option for the opening fixtures, with Mayo targeting a return later in the season as he continues his rehabilitation.

Source: Briefly News