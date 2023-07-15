TikTok Video of Child's Amapiano routine at Konka for Kids reminds Mzasi of Bontle Modiselle
- A little child went to Konka, but the one meant for kids, and she was dancing up a storm at the playground spot
- One TikTok video of her impressive moves got the kid lots of attention on the short-form video platform
- Many were in awe as they watched the cute girl put out a lot of energy while turning up in the epic dance video
A little child did an elaborate amapiano dance routine at Konka for kids. Briefly News reported that there was a Konka for children that opened up in Johannesburg.
The video of the child dancing in public received over 30 000 likes. Online peeps enjoyed seeing the kids' energy.
Johannesburg mom chuffed as kid busts impressive moves at Konka for Kids
A proud mum @lera2bacela was in Honeydew at Konka for kids and showed her child doing amapiano dances in a public performance. Watch the video below:
Online users entertained by child's energetic dancing at Konka for Kids
Many people love to see children dance. Netizens commented that they could see a child's potential as a dancer. Some peeps compared the kid to celebrity dancer Bontle Modisellle.
Sphe n Avethandwa said:
"Her energy. I like it, little Bontle.
L added:
"This girl is a dancer,take her to dance lessons and she will be."
Vida Molapo wrote:
"You should take her to Bontle's studio."
user8879844410698 commented:
"Shes very good."
Sesi gushed:
"Yho this child can dance."
TikTok viewers love children who can dance to amapiano bangers
The amapiano craze is also popular amongst children. Dancing videos where kids nail trending dances always have people delighted.
"Ma2020 are a vibe": Kid does Kilimanjaro dance to Spur bday song, SA loves it
Briefly News previously reported that a dancing child became a viral sensation when she did an amapiano dance in public. The little princess brought a TikTok challenge to real life.
In a video, a kid was doing a dance from TikTok while in a restaurant. The video received thousands of likes as she made groove enthusiasts relate to her mood.
Nombuso Melokuhle posted a video of her daughter excited at the restaurant on her birthday. In the video, the child addicted to Kilimanjaro did the dance to the rhythm of the Spur birthday song.
