A lady took to social media to showcase Ackermans winter shoes, which left many people in awe

In the clip, she unveiled various boots along with high heels, which ladies could rock during the cold season

Mzansi netizens loved the stunner's plug as they flocked to the comments section and thanked her for the fashion tips

One woman in Cape Town had everyone covered for the cold season as he plugged the nation with winter shoes.

A lady in Cape Town showed off winter shoes from Ackermans in a TikTok video. Image: @charlottecullum0/TikTok and Nazzii Nazz/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Woman plugs SA with Ackermans winter shoes

TikTok user @charlottecullum0 took to the video platform to unveil the various winter shoes she came across in Ackermans, which wowed many online users. In the clip, @charlottecullum0 first showed off black boots priced at R329 and a brown high-heel boot priced at R345.

@charlottecullum0 went on to unveil different types of winter high heels in various colours, all priced from R229 and up.

Take a look at the lady's video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's hook-up

The clip of the stunner went on to become a hit, receiving over 378K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. Many expressed how Ackermans was a treasure as they gushed over the shoes.

Ncumisancumisancu shared:

"This shop will be the end of me."

user6353939358895

"Amazing collection right there. Which mall is this?"

To which the lady responded by saying:

"I know, right? Had to buy the last black pair! It’s at canal walk in Cape Town."

Lindsey Hannant gushed over the shoe, adding:

"Cuteeee."

Ongeziwe Jack was ready to shop:

"I want the boots asap."

Samantha Miggels shared:

"FYI, you get a discount on the 2nd and 3rd boots at Ackermans R100 I. I got it last week."

