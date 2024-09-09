“Will Join You Soon”: SA Reacts to Woman Paying Off Account After 8 Years, Destroys Her Card
- A young woman showed how happy she was to pay off her clothing account at a local store
- After paying, she closed the account and celebrated her financial freedom by destroying the card
- Social media users in the comment section knew the joy she was feeling, with some hoping to be in the same position
Building a credit score often involves financial challenges and long-term commitments. After finally paying off her account after nearly a decade of effort, a young woman celebrated her financial achievement by saying goodbye to her card in a unique way.
Letting go of the rage
Nozipho Phoku, who uses the handle @ziphokuhle_phoko on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users that she finally parted ways with her Rage account.
In the video, Nozipho bit and bent her card, which she no longer needed, and she was happy to be financially free.
Not sharing the amount she had to pay, the young woman said in her caption:
"My eight-year relationship with Rage has come to an end."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi responds to account payment
Social media users headed to Nozipho's comment section to share their thoughts on the account the shopper had to pay and decided to close.
@melitahbornwiselehlokoa, presumably in the same position, said:
"I can't wait."
@teezym_ advised the woman:
"Don't forget to email them to close your account and ask for proof of cancellation."
@user45882785778366 joked when they asked:
"Why don't you give it to me and continue paying?"
@zamaxaba_hlela said to Nozipho:
"I will join you soon."
@phapskoloko sadly shared their story in the comments:
"I closed my Rage account. The day I wanted to buy a car, they said I couldn’t because I still owe Rage."
@nomsa.gm tried their luck and asked the online community:
"Can someone just pay my Rage account? I owe R1 000."
Woman pays off TFG account
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who celebrated paying off her The Foschini Group (TFG) account by cutting her card.
Social media users shared their experiences with store accounts, discussing debt struggles and offering advice on managing high interest rates.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za