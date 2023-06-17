Who is Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker? Is he related to Clive Barker?

Steve Barker is a South African footballer, manager and coach affiliated with Stellenbosch. His long-standing career in football spans more than a decade. He transitioned from playing the sport to coaching. Is he related to Clive Barker?

Clive Barker's contribution to the South African football scene cannot go unnoticed. In the same breath, fans have been curious whether he is related to Steve Barker.

Steve Barker's profile summary and bio

Full name Steven Robert Barker Gender Male Date of birth 23rd December 1967 Age 55 years (as of June 2023) Place of birth Maseru, Lesotho Nationality South African Hair colour Greyish-black Eye colour Brown Position Midfielder Family Clive Barker (uncle) and John Baker (cousin) Average term as coach 3.64 Years Preferred formation 4-3-3 Attacking

Steve Barker's age

Steve Barker is 55 years as of June 2023. He was born on 23rd December 1967.

Steve Barker's place of birth

Who is Steve Barker's father? He was born in Maseru, Lesotho, although details about his parents and close family members are not publicly available. Nonetheless, he is a South African national.

Who is the coach of Stellenbosch?

Steve Barker coaches the Stellenbosch football team. He took over the managerial position in 2017. Between 2014 and 2016, he coached AmaZulu and the University of Pretoria between 2008 and 2014.

Before transitioning into coaching, he was a professional footballer. Steve Barker's career dates back to 1999 and 2000 when he played for SuperSport United. Between 1990 and 1998, Steve played for Wits University.

Steve Barker's net worth

Steve has not opened up about his net worth. However, some sources allege he could be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Is Steve Barker related to Clive Barker?

Yes, he is. The veteran Stellenbosch coach, Clive Barker, was Steve Barker's uncle.

In March 2023, Steve Barker confirmed that Clive was unwell. He urged South Africans to pay tribute to the national icon. Clive had set a record as the only coach who led the South African men's senior national team to silverware.

Clive was re-admitted to a Durban hospital in March 2023 after battling Lewy body dementia. The disease affects the protein cells in the brain, affecting behaviour, movement and thinking. While giving updates about his uncle's health status, Steve said,

I spoke to my cousin John Barker a couple of days ago, and he [Clive] is in Intensive Care; it was not the best news when I spoke to him,

So, our thoughts and prayers from me, my family and our club [Stellenbosch] are with him. He is an icon of South African football or just generally sports.

Let us hope that he can pull through and come out of this strong, but I think we must pay tribute to a legend as much as we can and as often as we can.

What happened to Clive Barker?

78-year-old Barker had been unwell since his diagnosis with Lewy Body Dementia and had spent weeks in the intensive care unit. He succumbed to complications related to the disease on Saturday, 11th June 2023.

On 16th June 2023, friends, family and government officials gathered at the Olive Convention Centre to pay tribute to the legendary coach. Most of the dignitaries at the event spoke highly of the deceased, honouring him for his contribution to the country's success.

Doctor Khumalo was among those who spoke at the event. He urged the current generation of soccer players to keep Clive's legacy alive. He got overwhelmed by emotions stating how he felt Clive deserved better and did not receive enough recognition for his legacy in South African football.

Mzansi paid extra attention to Steve Barker and Clive Barker's relationship when news about the former coach's death. They are related, and their passion for football is evident in their commitment to coaching. Clive's legacy is also a testament to his prowess.

