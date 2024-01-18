37 inspirational St. Joan of Arc’s quotes to get you through hard times

St. Joan of Arc was a religious visionary and heroine who led the French army to victory over England during the Hundred Years War. Unfortunately, the enemy captured and executed her through immolation at the age of 19. However, she remained brave and resilient in the face of adversity. Explore some of St. Joan of Arc’s best quotes from her trials and tribulations.

St. Joan of Arc, a devout peasant girl, believed that her divine calling was to see that Charles VII was crowned as the rightful King of France. She led the French army to Orleans, where they won a stunning victory. Although the English later took Joan prisoner, she made many impactful quotes that still resonate with many to date.

Inspirational St. Joan of Arc’s quotes

Joan of Arc’s story is that of passion, bravery and belief. During her trial, the captors questioned Joan, and her responses reflected her faith in God. Below are some insightful St. Joan of Arc’s quotes to keep you going.

Go forward bravely. Fear nothing. Trust in God; all will be well.

Act, and God will act.

Truly, if you were to tear me limb from limb and separate my soul from my body, I would not say anything more.

Even though I saw the executioner and the fire, I could not say anything but what I had said.

Everything I have said or done is in the hands of God. I commit myself to Him! I certify that I would do or say nothing against the Christian faith.

All I have done is by Our Lord’s command. I have done nothing in the world but by the order of God.

My words and deeds are all in God's Hands: I wait upon Him.

I never said that Jesus had failed me.

The angels are as perfect in form as they are in spirit.

If I am not, may God place me there; if I am, may God keep me. I would be the saddest in all the world if I knew that I was not in the grace of God.

I do not know if I am in mortal sin, and, if it please God, I will never so be; I do not believe I have done its works; nor, please God, have I ever done or ever will do deeds which charge my soul!

I believe firmly what my voices have told me, that I shall be saved. I believe it as firmly as if I were already there.

In all, everybody must serve God first.

Courage! Do not fall back.

Get up tomorrow early in the morning and earlier than you did today, and do the best that you can.

If I am not, may it please God to ring me into it; if I am, may He preserve me in it.

I saw them with my bodily eyes as clearly as I see you. And when they departed, I used to weep and wish they would take me with them.

Since God had commanded it, I needed to do it. Since God commanded it, even if I had a hundred fathers and mothers, even if I had been a King's daughter, I would have gone nevertheless.

The poor folk came to me readily because I never did them unkindly; on the contrary, I loved to help them.

I know that Jesus Christ and the Church are just one thing, and we should not complicate the matter.

I have a good Master, who is God; it is to Him I look in everything and to none other.

I would rather sit and sew beside my poor mother, for this is not my condition. But I must go, and I must do this thing because my Lord will have it so. Instead now than tomorrow, and tomorrow than the day after!

Without the grace of God, I would not know how to do anything.

Famous St. Joan of Arc’s quotes

Since her death, St. Joan of Arc has remained a venerable figure in literature, sculptures and painting. Here are some of her most famous quotes to give you the courage to stand on your beliefs.

All battles are first won or lost in the mind.

But to surrender who you are and to live without belief is more terrible than dying - even more terrible than dying young.

I place trust in God, my creator, in all things; I love Him with all my heart.

I am not afraid – I was born to do this.

You say you are my judge; I do not know if you are, but take good heed not to judge me ill because you would put yourself in great peril.

Act and God will act, work, and He will work.

The Passion of Joan of Arc’s quotes

The Passion of Joan of Arc is a French silent movie based on the actual record of the trial of Joan of Arc. The 1928 film summarises her time as a captive of England, depicting her tribulations and execution. Below are The Passion of Joan of Arc's quotes according to IMDb.

I swear to tell the whole truth, nothing but the truth.

Dear God, I accept my death gladly, but do not let me suffer too long. Will I be with You tonight in Paradise?

You claim that the Devil sends me. It is not true. To make me suffer, the Devil sent you, and you, and you.

To save France is why I was born.

I love and honour God with all my heart.

I do not know if God loves or hates English, but I do know that the English will all be chased from France – except those who die here!

I have never wronged anyone.

When the mission God has entrusted me is over, I will dress as a woman.

What were Joan of Arc's accomplishments?

Even though Joan of Arc eventually died for what she believed in, her accomplishments live on. Below are some of the saint’s significant achievements.

Joan of Arc helped unify the French nation against the English occupation by facilitating the coronation of King Charles VII of France.

She won the Battle of Patay on 18 June 1429 during the Hundred Years’ War.

Joan of Arc’s heroism made her a symbol of French patriotism and resistance.

Her unwavering faith and courage served as a source of inspiration to the French troops.

In 1909, she was beatified by the Roman Catholic Church and later canonized as a saint by Pope Benedict XV in 1920.

Joan of Arc helped lift the city of Orleans’ siege in 1429, a turning point in the war.

What is Joan of Arc famous for?

St. Joan of Arc is a national heroine in France. The military commander led the French army in a momentous victory at Orléans in 1429 that repulsed the English attempt to conquer France.

Did Joan of Arc have any last words?

After being found guilty of heresy, Joan of Arc was executed by burning at the stake at the Old Marketplace in Rouen. As the flames engulfed her, she cried out her last words in the form of a prayer: ‘’Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!’’.

St. Joan of Arc's quotes from her trial and tribulations are iconic phrases and statements from the heroine during her prosecution. To this day, her thoughts, works, cultural portrayals and depictions are featured in films, TV shows and music.

