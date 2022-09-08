Selbeyonce Selby Mkhize has finally clarified her sexuality and admitted that she now identifies as a woman

The Uhozi FM host said that arriving at that conclusion was not an easy journey, which is why she did not correct people when they called her a gay man

Selby desires a gender-equal South Africa with no homophobia and full representation of the LGBTQI+ community

Ukhozi FM radio host Selby Selbeyonce Mkhize has opened up about his sexuality and identifying as a woman. Image: @thisisselby

Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize, host of Ukhozi FM Drive time show, has always been known as an openly gay man, but the star has come out to correct people.

According to TshisaLIVE, the larger-than-life media personality now identifies as a woman.

Selbeyonce admitted that coming to that conclusion about her sexuality required a great deal of self-introspection, which resulted in confusion.

"I think I have always identified myself as a woman, it’s just that I have never embraced it as much. Also, there was a lot of confusion that was going on. I was not really comfortable about it."

Selby claims that after she appeared on Comedy Central's Roast of Khanyi Mbau, many peeps speculated that she was undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Selbeyonce on cyberbullying

The radio host said she gets a lot of trolls on social media, which she has grown used to.

Selbeyonce's strength comes from witnessing other trans women, such as Transgender activist Yaya Mavundla, living boldly and loudly.

Mkhize wants to see Mzansi free of homophobes and believes that representation is important, particularly in the entertainment industry, reports TshisaLIVE. Selbeyonce was named Favourite Radio Personality at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.

