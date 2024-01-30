A hyena's sneaky theft of a dustbin at the Kruger National Park amazed thousands of social media users

One brave man decided to chase after the hyena and sparked a mix of amazement and disbelief

The incident was caught on camera and shared on TikTok, garnering attention for the hyena's clever manoeuvres

A wild hyena snatched a bin with precision at the Kruger National Park. Image: @shann.lee

Netizens saw the untamed spirit of Kruger National Park as a crafty hyena seized a dustbin from a picnic spot.

Stealthy moves in the wild

The TikTok video posted by @shann.lee shows the animal's sneaky moves as it swiped the bin and ran off with it into the wild.

Bravery or stupidity?

As the hyena masterfully executed its heist, one daring onlooker took everyone by surprise. Instead of staying at a safe distance, the man decided to chase after the wild thief.

Unpredictable wildlife moments

The incident proved the unpredictability of wildlife encounters. The video also highlighted people's fascination with the raw, and unscripted moments in nature.

Hyena video amazes TikTokkers

TikTok users and viewers are torn between awe and concern. Many are wondering how the pursuit ended.

@rockyonacid said:

"Omg! I stayed in Kruger last year and experienced seeing this on my camp , I miss it!"

@quin_smith21 posted:

"Not the guy running after a asblik."

@siphexoxo commented

"Those animals are always around the picnic spots. I was going to the bathroom and literally came face to face with a baboon."

@Chihixhi stated:

"One of the scariest animals for me. Everything about it."

@Catherine added:

"Was at kruger few months ago, there are 3 of them and they are regulars there. "

@hanliedupreeznagel wrote:

"That one had me sitting in the toilet there the other day for nearly 30min, panicking. "

@Thembi_3000 mentioned:

"Stealth mode unlocked. "

@tiktok_dunningkruger asked:

"Bruh what's that man doing chasing a hyena for a bin? "

SA man trends for cuddling hyenas

In another article, Briefly News reported that hyenas are not an animal you’d hear most people calling cuddly. This man rolls on the floor with them as if they were cuddly teddy bears, and Mzansi is shocked!

It is common to see people in South Africa walking with lions and stroking cheetahs, but rolling around with hyenas is definitely not something you see every day.

