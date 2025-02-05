A video of members of the South African Police Service assaulting a member of the public went viral

The member of the public was allegedly reporting a domestic violence case when the officers brutally attacked her

South Africans furiously called for them to be charged with attempted murder and be fired on the spot

SAPS is investigating an incident where a member of the public was assaulted. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Westend61/ Getty Images

FREE STATE — The South African Police Service is investigating a case of assault after two police officers assaulted a woman at the Heidedal Police Station in the Free State. South Africans condemned the police officers and slammed their conduct.

What happened in Heidedal?

According to The Citizen, the complainant was reportedly at the police station to open a case of domestic violence. A video of the incident went viral, and Yusuf Abramjee posted it on his @Abramjee X account. The police are investigating the incident and said while they do not condone violence, due process in investigating the incident must be followed.

SAPS officers assaulted a member of the public. Image: South African Police Service

Netizens condemn the officers

Netizens in the comment section slammed the ofcicers’ conduct.

The BZA said:

“They must be fired and charged with attempted murder.”

Pro Mzansi said:

“They will cook a story, and the entire police station will act against the woman.”

Prince Nyonie said:

“She came to report violence and was violently welcomed.”

BBWLovign said:

“They should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings and summarily dismissed. Outrageous behaviour.”

Thinta said:

“They don't deserve to be police officers.”

