A police van crashed into a home in a TikTok video, leaving South Africans with mixed reactions. Image: Oliver Helbig and Wirestock

South Africans went wild over a police van, which sparked massive traction on social media, leaving many with mixed reactions.

Cop car crashed into a home

The footage posted by a TikTok user under the handle @masterzweli showcases a South African police van which has crashed into someone's home.

The social media user who shared the video did not make it known what had occurred for the vehicle to have slammed into a house. The accident caused significant damage to the property, and the car was severely ruined.

@masterzweli's video quickly went viral online sparking a widespread online reaction. The clip gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its release on the internet.

SA reacts to police van crashing into a house

The incident has sparked mixed reactions from South Africans online as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

User said:

"They are going through a lot with small salaries so people need to understand."

Tebae added:

"No need to call the Police already on the scene."

Level743vii wrote:

"You can actually arrest a cop if they are drunk and driving, you call other cops to come to take him to jail, you will need to make sure you know who took him and if they did open a case."

Soulscene_SA cracked a joke saying:

"At least you didn’t have to call them and wait for two days, they were already there."

Elaynehenderson commented:

"How do they manage to do this if they are driving properly?"

A South African police car crashed into a house in a TikTok video. Image: @masterzweli

Source: TikTok

