A TikTok video showed a few primary school learners helping to push a taxi which took them to and from school

The four boys looked eager to get the job done as a passenger in a vehicle in the opposite lane captured their strength

Many local members of the online community shared in the post's comment section that they saw nothing wrong with the clip

A group of learners had to push their school transport. Images: monkeybusinessimages, BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

Travelling to school in a school taxi brings about many stories out of children, mostly ones that bring a smile to their faces. A recent video showed school learners pushing a vehicle, a story they could add to the books.

No time to stall

It seems like it was many moons ago when people were posting comical and relatable clips of their children going back to school.

New footage of schoolchildren taken by an unknown car passenger and posted on News Nexus's TikTok account showed four primary school boys giving it their all to push a taxi filled with learners.

The area of the incident and the reason why the vehicle needed to be pushed was not mentioned in the TikTok post.

Nevertheless, the boys received support from the people inside the vehicle, who chanted for them to push.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi sees nothing wrong with video

The viral video had several local social media users sharing that there was nothing amiss concerning the children and vehicle in the video and pointed out how happy the students were to show off their strength and willingness to help.

Many internet users had no problem with the video. Image: m-imagephotography

Source: Getty Images

Very few entered the comment section to disagree with the majority.

@eddiegp1 wrote with a smile:

"Teamwork."

@emmy41562 said to app users:

"They're giving a helping hand. There's nothing wrong with that."

@violetletlape shared their thoughts, writing:

"The kids always enjoy these kinds of experiences. They will be bragging about it to their friends."

@pontshodebs jokingly stated:

"It's about time. They must also wash it. There is nothing for mahala."

After watching the clip, @tadiwanashebrendo5 pointed out:

"You can see in their faces that they are happy."

@zazamolf shared with the online community:

"Yoh, my four-year-old son's transport gets stuck once every week, and they will be pushing. Shem, he says it's fun."

@anthropologicaldiablo, who felt what the learners were doing was wrong and assumed it could lead to a hernia, stated their opinion in the comment section:

"Children shouldn't lift or push heavy objects. It can lead to serious medical conditions."

Referring to the disagreers, @currentlysa added:

"People are out here acting like we never did this as kids! Switch your kids' transport if you are unhappy. You guys are always focusing on the wrong things!"

3 Other stories about transportation

In another article, Briefly News reported about a clip capturing schoolchildren's heartfelt prayer over their mode of transportation.

reported about a clip capturing schoolchildren's heartfelt prayer over their mode of transportation. People were in stitches after seeing a man going to McDonald's drive-thru with a horse - an unusual sight to behold.

A teacher shared a chaotic glimpse of commuting with students, capturing their yelling, crying, and bickering. Some people suggested he get a car, while others empathised with the noisy morning routine.

Source: Briefly News