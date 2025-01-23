A video of South African schoolkids praying for their transportation touched many people on the internet

The TikTok clip went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post with heartwarming messages

South African schoolkids have captured the hearts of many people in Mzansi with their incredible gestures, which have touched many.

South African kids praying over their transport in a TikTok video. Image: @nolubabalojoni0

Source: TikTok

Kid's prayer for transport in SA

The video posted by social media user @nolubabalojoni0 has gone viral, leaving viewers across the country deeply moved.

The clip captures the children praying together, asking for safe and reliable transportation. This heartfelt moment resonates with many who understand the challenges families face in Mzansi.

@nolubabalojoni0's touching footage shows the kids expressing their hopes and faith, offering a glimpse into the realities of everyday life in South Africa. The wholesome video struck a chord with social media users, inspiring admiration and emotional responses.

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of school kids' acts

Mzansi people loved the clip, with many expressing how spiritually advanced the kids were compared to many adults. They liked and shared the video widely.

Kim Possible🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"I'm so emotional, protect them, God."

user added:

"Teaching kids to trust God at a young age is important. Thumb up to all this."

Chube commented:

"I am crying I don't know why."

User replied:

"I am touched. May God protect them."

MadiMagoai27 shared:

"We are praying with you guys. May the lord protect you at all times, kalebitso plantar Jesu omatla. Amen."

User wrote:

"Not me crying and smiling at the same time."

Sister Girl simply said:

"So touched. Chopping onions. God is good all the time. He is our Redeemer."

Akhona expressed:

"Not me chopping onion."

South African kids praying

Source: Briefly News