A former rugby star turned a family venture into a security powerhouse with a nationwide footprint

From Currie Cup glory to corporate boardrooms, his journey has taken an unexpected path after rugby

A potential JSE move could mark the next major chapter for one of South Africa’s biggest private companies

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Former Springbok flanker Wahl Bartmann moved from the rugby field to the boardroom after retiring from the game, and went on to build what is now South Africa's largest private security company.

Former Springboks flanker Wahl Bartmann has built Fidelity Security into one of the biggest companies in South Africa. Image: Fidelity Security

Source: Facebook

Three decades after joining the family business, Bartmann has transformed a Johannesburg security firm into a regional giant employing more than 71,000 people. The company is now preparing for a potential JSE listing, although it has insisted it will only go ahead when market conditions are favourable.

Wahl Bartmann's journey from Springbok rugby to business success

Born in Florida, south of Johannesburg, Bartmann represented South African Schools before earning a law degree at the former Rand Afrikaans University, now the University of Johannesburg.

Despite qualifying in law, he never pursued a legal career. Instead, he focused on rugby, making his senior debut for Transvaal as a teenager before becoming one of Natal's standout flankers. He captained the province 45 times and helped lift the Currie Cup in 1990 and 1992.

Bartmann also earned eight Test caps for the Springboks during the late 1980s and early 1990s, featuring against New Zealand and Australia following South Africa's return to international rugby.

While his rugby career flourished, he remained closely connected to the family security business founded by his father, Mick Bartmann, in 1963. During school holidays, he and his siblings regularly worked at Springbok Patrols.

After hanging up his boots, Bartmann joined the company full time instead of entering the corporate legal world. He took over as managing director in 1997 and quickly positioned the business for expansion.

One of his earliest strategic moves was completing one of South Africa's first major Black Economic Empowerment transactions in the security sector. The deal created Khulani Springbok Patrols in 1999 and strengthened the company's position for future acquisitions.

Fidelity Services Group expansion and JSE listing plans

A defining moment came in 2006 when Khulani Springbok Patrols merged with Fidelity to form Fidelity Security Group, with Bartmann appointed chief executive.

Under his leadership, the company expanded aggressively through acquisitions. It strengthened its position in cash-in-transit services after buying Bidvest Protea Coin's cash management business in 2012 before making another landmark move in 2017 by acquiring ADT South Africa for about R2 billion. That transaction added more than 365,000 residential and commercial customers.

The group's latest expansion came in 2025 with the acquisition of SSG Holdings which had former Springboks captain John Smit as its CEO, increasing its workforce by around 9,000 employees.

Fidelity Security employs over 70,000 employees in South Africa. Image: Fidelity Security

Source: Facebook

Now operating as Fidelity Services Group, the company employs more than 71,000 people across roughly 300 locations in Southern Africa. It has also expanded beyond traditional guarding into fleet tracking, vehicle recovery and specialised firefighting services.

Fidelity's growing influence has become increasingly visible as pressure on state policing has intensified. During the planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026, police worked alongside Fidelity and other private security companies to help prevent widespread unrest.

The collaboration was a clear indication of the growing role played by private security in South Africa, where private security officers now significantly outnumber members of the police service.

With Fidelity continuing to expand and a possible JSE listing on the horizon, Bartmann's journey from Springbok flanker to business leader remains one of South African rugby's most remarkable success stories.

Springbok legend transitions to finance

Briefly News previously reported that Schalk Brits, celebrated Springbok and 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has taken on a new role at Investec as a Wealth Manager and Sector Lead for Investec Sports.

Brits, whose rugby career spanned over two decades, brings his experience in leadership, teamwork, and strategic thinking to help athletes secure their financial futures.

Source: Briefly News