Orlando Pirates have released a statement to confirm the death of their former manager, Roy Barreto, to their fans on social media

The Premier Soccer League giants extended their condolences to the Malawian-born tactician, who once led them to the league title

The news about Barreto's death sparked loads of tributes from the Sea Robbers' supporters and other PSL fans on social media

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Orlando Pirates have been thrown into mourning after the club announced the death of their former head coach, Roy Barreto, at the age of 72. The former Buccaneers mentor is said to have died in Portugal on Monday, 29 June, 2026, after reportedly suffering from an illness.

Roy Barreto, the former Orlando Pirates and Highlanders coach, has died aged 72. He won league titles in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Image: Highlandersfc.co.zw

Source: UGC

Born in Malawi, Barreto later settled in Zimbabwe, where he developed his passion for coaching. He also served as an assistant with the Zimbabwe national team under the late Reinhard Fabisch in 1994.

His coaching journey also took him to Namibia before he moved to South Africa. After a spell with Free State Stars, Barreto joined Orlando Pirates, where he enjoyed the pinnacle of his coaching career by leading the club to league glory.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

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Pirates mourn Barreto's death

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, that former head coach Roy Barreto has passed away, and the Soweto giants shared a brief tribute in honour of their title-winning coach.

The Betway Premiership champions released an official statement on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the mentor's death.

"@orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of our former Coach, Roy Barreto. His contribution to the history and success of the club will forever be remembered," the Premier Soccer League giants statement reads.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football fraternity during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Barreto will be remembered for guiding Orlando Pirates to the Premier Soccer League title during the 2002/03 campaign, one of the club's memorable achievements.

Fans mourn the death of Barreto

Orlando Pirates fans and other Premier Soccer League followers took to the Bucs' post comment section to pay tribute to the former Sea Robbers manager.

Hosi Masenyani said:

"RIP Coach, he won us the league in 2003 with the likes of Oj Mabizela as Captain, I was 10 years old."

Mlungisi V Mbele wrote:

"Rest In Peace, Coach Roy 🙏🏿 😔. I remember the league you won for us with Lesly "Slow Poison" Manyathela with a game to spare. The late Mama Zodwa Khoza (may her soul rest in peace) was the Pirates ☠️ Club Manager then."

Masibulele Mabra Gudwana commented:

"May his soul rest in peace 🥹. He gave a platform to some of the Bucs' legends in the early 2000s."

Fumani Collins shared:

"Rest in peace, l remember the 2002 and 2003 Castle Premier League champions."

AV Qinela reacted:

"Condolences to the family. RIP coach💔, but I thought it was a thank you to Mofokeng for his services."

Sanele Dladla added:

"I am a Chiefs fan. This is really sad news because he made us love and believe in South African soccer with the beautiful Soweto Derby."

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star dies

Briefly News also reported that a former Mamelodi Sundowns star had passed away at the age of 43, with the circumstances surrounding his death yet to be made public.

The former South African international earned a reputation at Mamelodi Sundowns for making a significant impact off the bench.

Source: Briefly News