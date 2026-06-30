Former Orlando Pirates coach Roy Barreto has died aged 72, prompting tributes from across Southern African football

The respected tactician enjoyed success in South Africa and Zimbabwe, where he built a lasting coaching legacy

Messages from former clubs and football bodies reflect the impact he had on players and the game

Roy Barreto, the former Orlando Pirates and Highlanders coach, has died aged 72. He won league titles in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Image: Highlandersfc.co.zw

Source: UGC

Former Orlando Pirates title-winning coach Roy Barreto has died at the age of 72 after battling illness. His wife, Fazi Barreto, confirmed that he passed away peacefully on Monday evening, 29 June 2026, in Portugal. News of his death, confirmed on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, has prompted tributes from football clubs and organisations in South Africa and Zimbabwe, with many remembering his achievements and influence on the game.

Roy Barreto's Orlando Pirates success remembered

Soccer Laduma reported that Mrs Barreto confirmed her husband's passing.

"Thank you, on behalf of the Barreto family, for your condolences. Roy passed away peacefully yesterday early evening," she said.

Barreto is best remembered in South African football for leading Orlando Pirates to a Premier Soccer League title in 2002/03 during his time with the Soweto club. He also coached Free State Stars and earned a reputation for his calm leadership, tactical knowledge and ability to develop players.

His coaching career stretched beyond South Africa. Before arriving in the PSL, Barreto established himself as one of Zimbabwe's most respected football coaches. He also enjoyed spells in Namibia before later retiring to Portugal.

Zimbabwe football pays tribute to Roy Barreto

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) honoured the former Warriors coach in a statement shared on 30 June 2026.

The association said:

"The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the passing of former Warriors coach Roy Barreto.

"Roy served the national team with distinction, first as assistant coach before later taking charge of the Warriors."

ZIFA added that Barreto enjoyed "a long and respected coaching career with Highlanders, Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars" before extending condolences to his family and the wider football community.

Highlanders salute legendary former coach

Highlanders Football Club also paid tribute to Barreto, describing him as one of the architects of the club's golden era.

The club said:

"Coach Barreto was more than a successful coach—he was a visionary leader who laid the foundation for one of the greatest eras in the club's history."

Highlanders recalled how he guided Bosso to a league and cup double in 1990 before leading the club to the inaugural Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title in 1993.

The club added that his passion, professionalism and commitment to attacking football continued to inspire generations of players and coaches.

Barreto leaves behind his wife, Fazi, and their two daughters. His achievements across Zimbabwean and South African football ensure his influence will be remembered for years to come.

Former Orlando Pirates star Zakhele Lepasa sparks debate over anti-immigration protests

Briefly News also reported that former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after sharing his views during South Africa's anti-immigration protests on 30 June 2026.

The Siwelele FC forward urged South Africans to exercise their constitutional rights lawfully, with his posts drawing both praise and criticism from football fans.

Source: Briefly News