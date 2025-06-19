Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Themba 'Broly' Mabaso has denied drug use allegations that recently made headlines

The claims surfaced online following a violent brawl at an apartment complex that allegedly left producer Nicey Beats injured

In response to the damning accusations, the reality star slammed the media for reporting without verifying the facts

Big Brother Mzansi season three housemate Themba ‘Broly’ Mabaso has downplayed reports that he takes drugs after his recent altercation at an apartment block.

Themba Broly rubbished recent drug use claims.

Source: Instagram

Reports have it that Themba Broly was involved in a violent brawl that left producer Nicey Beats injured.

However, the incident happened a few weeks ago.

Themba Broly claps back at drug claims following violent brawl

Against the violent brawl, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate was accused of using drugs.

Addressing the rumours, the reality TV star denied using drugs, making it known that he’s a rockstar and doesn’t take cocaine as alleged. Themba Broly said:

“I am a rockstar, but I don’t smoke cocaine, it’s very expensive to buy.”

Themba Broly also noted that people quickly judge without asking for facts. He added:

“Nobody asked me if I smoked cocaine. If anyone did, I’d say no. I don’t smoke weed either."

The Big Brother Mzansi season three saw him trending after he was involved in a violent brawl.

Speaking about the incident, he claims that things went wrong when he used the word “ntwana” (my guy), a slang word popular in eKasi, especially Alexandra, while talking to some.

It seems the person took it another way, leading to a brawl. However, the braw saw producer Nicely Beatz being caught in the mix.

Themba Broly reaches out to DJ Nicey Beatzz

He has it that he has since contacted the producer for an apology, but he hasn’t responded.

Themba Broly said instead that Nicey Beatz took the matter to a podcast. This is not the first time he has been alleged to be violent.

Reality TV star Themba Broly was spotted out and about.

Source: Instagram

After missing Big Brother's R2 million grand prize, he ended his relationship with the reality show’s winner, Mpho Wabadimo.

However, their picture-perfect relationship didn’t last, with the two having a dramatic fallout.

Rumour mill has it that Themba Broly was violent, and this took a toll on their relationship.

Winning big away from the spotlight

Despite his fair share of bad headlines, Themba Broly has been winning big away from the spotlight.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate is now an established tattoo artist.

However, his reality TV show has been doing well regarding views.

Themba: My Inked World was renewed for a new season, and viewers have since praised it.

Mpho Wabadimo blamed for Themba Broly’s woes

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens blamed Mpho Wabadimo for Themba Broly’s recent woes.

However, this came after the tattoo artist was involved in another public altercation that made him the subject of headlines.

Themba Broly's ex, Mpho Wabadimo, is a healer, and her practice is often dragged into the picture when the star makes headlines for the wrong reasons.

