Big Brother South Africa reality star Nelisa Msila became a Twitter trend after Themba Broly came up in her latest trip to a tattoo parlour

Nelisa Msila's Instagram Live left people thinking she was making a permanent change in Themba Broly's honour

The video of Nelisa Msile's surprise tattoo went viral, and the Big Brother Mzansi star responded to people's criticism

Nelisa Msila has many speculations about her relationship with Themba Broly. The two had a moment of virality when they made a steamy video together.

‘BBMzansi’ S3 runner-up Nelisa Msila was trending after allegedly getting a Themba Broly tattoo as a surprise. Image: @Nelisa_Msila

Netizens were going wild with the video of Nelisa Msila at a tattoo parlour. Twitter users were up in arms after seeing the tattoo artist's sketch of Themba Broly's name

Nelisa Msila explains Themba Broly tattoo

Big Brother's Nelisa Msila told people she did not want to get Themba Broly's name tattooed. The reality star said that Themba abused her, and she has no reason to pay tribute to him on her body.

Nelisa went to a tattoo parlour with a close friend whom she wanted to choose a surprise piece. The clip shows the tattoo artist with Themba Broly stencil on her back. Watch the video that sparked the rumour:

SA worried about Nelisa Msila

Nelisa Msila also had various snippets of herself crying on Instagram Live and accusing Themba of abuse. Many people wrote that they were worried about her mental health.

Netizens also pointed out that she kept mentioning Big Brother Mzansi's Season 3 winner, Khosi in her social media rants.

Viewer's discretion is advised due to profanity. To watch a video of her ranting, click here.

@momoindongo08 said:

"Could her friend not select something else, he is not a good friend."

@Mendi19970803 commented:

"Who does that? Nha going to a tattoo shop ask for a name at her back but not being specific about what name in her body then she clout chases, is it normal?"

@wamashudu51 wrote:

"Uyanya wena msunu why did you have to mention Khosi's name on that live. Infact you deserve that tattoo maybe your obsession with Khosi will stop."

@Mmasediba_Ghost was suspicios:

"You like clout chasing wena. First it was Khosi nou ke Themba? O stlela my dhiyeGet a life!"

@Nobelusi advised:

"You need help babes, and hang out with people who have the same dreams as you. This is sad as you are smart and beautiful."

