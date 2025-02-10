A total of 16 minibus taxis were set alight on Sunday, 9 February 2025 at the Nyanga Taxi Rank

The incident took place a month after a shootout left one person dead at the very same rank

South Africans blamed taxi bosses for the violence and called for action to be taken

Police have been deployed to the Nyanga Taxi Rank where numerous taxis were set alight.

WESTERN CAPE – Tensions are high at the Nyanga Taxi Rank after numerous minibus taxis were set alight.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been deployed to the area after the vehicles were torched late on the night of 9 February 2025.

Arson case opened after taxis torched

Police have since opened an arson case after three minibus taxis were completely destroyed and 13 others were damaged as a result of the blaze.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but no arrests have been made so far. The rank remains open despite the tragedy.

Videos of the carnage have since trended on social media. WARNING: The video is not for sensitive viewers. You can watch a video of the destruction HERE.

The incident is believed to be related to taxi wars in the Western Cape. On 14 January 2025, one person was killed during a shootout at the rank between two warring groups.

Three of the minibus taxis were completely destroyed in the fire at the Nyanga Taxi Rank.

The incident also comes less than two weeks after 51 Putco buses were torched at various depots in Mpumalanga.

South Africans blame taxi bosses for violence

The incident sparked anger online, with some blaming greedy taxi bosses for the latest wave of violence.

@PuleMolefe16 said:

“More evidence that they are not businesspeople as they like to portray themselves.”

@MthabineJustice added:

“This mode of transport needs to be removed from the hands of the current owners.”

@lunathi_dy97575 stated:

”Extortion and greed among taxi bosses is the main factor.”

@KusaselihleNgu2 said:

“This industry needs to be regulated and taxed soon.”

@ReubenManiac added:

“Taxi violence in Cape Town happens every three months.”

@ohbehavepls said:

“Destroy, destroy, destroy. That’s all that seems to happen in this country. No resolution. No compromise. Let’s just burn everything. Destroy people’s livelihoods. Inconvenience commuters. I just don’t understand it.”

@mzansibranding1 added:

“We need to deal with this once and for all. Taxi owners hold everyone hostage and the commuters suffer the most. Jail them, tax them and harass them.”

@BockGlendle stated:

“Taxi associations and the mother body Santaco have become a serious threat to the state and transport industry.”

