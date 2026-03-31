Mzansi's humorous content creator, Xolile Vesile, left the online community in stitches after sharing a hilarious video where he profiled two different types of boerewors

The clip was on Facebook, the comedian humorously critiquing a cheaper meat option while reminding himself not to burn his bridges

Social media users were greatly entertained by the relatable content, with many praising him for his natural charm, wit, and fun character

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular content creator Xolile trended after sharing a side-splitting video profiling two types of meat. Image: Xolile Vesile

Source: Facebook

A humorous food reviewer from Cape Town complimented the boerewors for its goodness and how easy it was to braai, before speaking about a pink-looking sausage.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Xolile Vesile on 30 March 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from social media users who were rolling on the floor with laughter.

Looking at a boerewors in the background, the funny creator noted that it was the real thing. Addressing the boerewors, he whispered, telling it that some try to imitate it. He then humorously praised it for staying in tack during braais, adding that it keeps its oil too, locking in its goodness.

The battle of boerewors

The clip transitioned to show three other boerewors flavours, which he called relatives of the plain flavour. Soon after that, the clip moved to show pink-looking sausages cut into pieces and placed inside a pot. In his humorous character, he noted that they leave the pink sausage in the pot for a few minutes, and it immediately takes off its jacket (skin). Facebook user Xolile Vesile questioned what it is exactly while refusing to call it a boerewors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the funny creator

The clip gained 280K views and over 500 comments from social media users who enjoyed the creator's wit. Many viewers agreed that the sausage was notorious for shedding its jackets, especially if it is fried from the beginning without boiling it first. Some warned Xolile not to burn bridges with the sausage, joking that when he runs low on cash, he might want to buy it. One viewer who was entertained by the man's humorous clip asked where he gets the funny ideas from.

Viewers thanked the content creator for always making them laugh. Image: Xolile Vesile

Source: Facebook

User @Samkelisiwe Qwabe commented:

"The one taking off his jacket cooks well with a bit of water. If at the beginning, you forget the water, he takes off his jacket."

User @Khomotso Paula Sengwane

"This is the real."

User @Lele TendaIshe Gorejena shared:

"We even boil the second one a little bit before frying it, so that it does not take off its jacket."

User @Carol Beerwinkel said:

"You are effortlessly hilarious. Where do you get all these things you say?"

User @Nqoeh Nkem added:

"Don’t burn the bridges because you might need them when coming back

User @Anathi Nasco Dee commented:

"That other worsie has got anger issues. Once you poke it with a fork or knife, it takes off its jacket very angrily."

3 Briefly News food-related articles

A woman shared a detailed video of her two-week, top-up grocery haul for herself and her husband, revealing she spent R7.2K on one shopping trip.

A local gent's R500 grocery shopping challenge ignited a widespread discussion across Mzansi about the true cost of everyday essentials.

A young lady who just returned to res, flexed her R1500 grocery haul, which included pastas, snacks and meat, leaving social media users alluding she was rich.

Source: Briefly News