A dramatic video captured a huge, aggressive snake jumping out of a pit after it startled a warthog that was hiding inside, sending the wild pig scrambling for its life

The alarming clip was shared on Facebook and sparked widespread amusement among viewers, who found the whole encounter entertaining

Social media users were left in stitches by the warthog's startled reaction, with many telling the brave snake rescuer that he had seen enough danger for one day

A snake handler was still commenting about an aggressive snake he came across, watching it move wildly in the bush, when something unexpected happened. Image: Bolandsnakeremovals

A snake rescuer's routine capture turned into an unexpected moment of chaotic wildlife humour that captivated social media users.

The clip, shared on the Facebook account Bolandsnakeremovals, attracted massive views and comments from viewers who responded with jokes about the forced bush pit entry and the warthog’s quick jump, fearing for its life.

The video captures the rescuer filming a massive, jumpy snake moving violently in the bush, heading toward a pit hole. He confirms that the reptile is aggressive, noting that it had already tried to fight him. The snake, desperate to get away, slithers toward a large bush pit and disappears inside.

The warthog runs from the snake

The drama shared by Facebook user Bolandsnakeremovals peaks immediately after: the snake’s sudden entrance startled a warthog that was hiding inside the pit, forcing the wild pig to jump out and run for its life. The rescuer, stunned by the unexpected interaction, expressed shock at the reptile's aggressive behaviour and the warthog's panicked escape.

The video shocked many social media users who had no idea that there was a warthog in the pit. Image: Bolandsnakeremovals

SA’s entertained by the wildlife drama

The clip garnered massive views and over 400 comments from social media users who found the video hilarious. Many viewers commented with jokes about the warthog’s dramatic jump, with some humorously asking who the owner of the pit was between the two animals. Others were concerned for the rescuer’s safety, especially after seeing the snake’s aggressive behaviour. They advised the man to go home, saying he had seen enough wildlife danger for one day.

User @Boikobo Segokgo asked:

"So this place does not belong to one person?"

User @Juan Hansen joked:

"Legend has it that the pig is still running."

User @Valentin Hamunime commented:

"It’s a lesson that leaving your door open can let anything in, so Mr and Mrs Warthog must learn to close their holes."

User @Mziwakhe Shosha asked:

"Mammals have a perpetual fear of snakes, because tell me why Kasongo is running away from a non-venomous small snake like this?"

User @Brett Garcia shared:

"Cool video. Turbocharged that little warthog."

User @Roxane Scholtz said:

"So funny."

User @Letsogo Getty Mmekwa advised:

"You've seen a lot in one day. Go home and rest, my guy."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

