A Ugandan gorilla tracking expert shared footage of a man chasing away a massive elephant trying to reach cars at a guest lodge

The clip showed the man waving his arms and making loud sounds to stop the mature elephant in its tracks

Social media users were stunned by his bravery, with people saying even the spirits of his ancestors couldn't save him if the elephant decided to charge

Moses Kisembo, an animal tracker in Uganda, taking selfies. Images: @moses.kisembo.3572

Source: Facebook

A Ugandan man has left social media users stunned after sharing footage of a man bravely chasing away a massive elephant from a guest lodge. Facebook user Moses Kisembo, who describes himself as "The Gorilla Ambassador of Africa" and a trusted expert in gorilla trekking and East African safaris, posted the video on 29 January 2026.

The video showed an elephant walking towards the lodge area on a clear path that people normally use to reach the property.

In the clip, a man stood directly in the elephant's path and started making loud sounds while waving his arms up and down. He moved from side to side, creating as much noise and movement as possible to intimidate the massive animal. The elephant stopped in its tracks and tried to move forward, but the man prevented it by continuing with his movements and sounds.

Eventually, the elephant took a step back. It moved backwards slowly before making a U-turn and leaving the area completely. The gentleman continued with his arm movements and loud sounds to make sure the elephant was truly moving away and wouldn't attempt to come back.

According to the caption, this particular female elephant has become a problem at the lodge. She keeps coming close to the cars parked at the property, and whenever she sees food inside the vehicles or the lodge, she breaks the windows to get to it. This behaviour not only causes damage to the lodge's property and guests' vehicles, but it could also cause harm to the elephant herself from broken glass.

Social media stunned by man's courage

Netizens praised and made jokes about the young man's bravery shown on Facebook user @Moses Kisembo's clip:

@mildredonyango joked:

"The guy himself is enough tourist attraction🤣"

@ericohprince warned:

"Weeeh, what I know is that if that elephant decides to make a move, even the spirits of his ancestors cannot save him."

@chombasombe said:

"That's a very mature elephant 🐘Otherwise, a teen would have minced him."

@kilelecheruto added:

"Weeeeeeh that elephant is huge!!!"

@mgwillemse imagined:

"'Well, I just wanted a snack, no need for all that, I'll leave man'🤣"

@nashngare wrote:

"If courage were a man."

@nicholaskahuho joked:

"For a moment, I thought he was inviting the elephant for a ballet dancing session."

@rraagwethabang noted:

"This elephant wasn't angry; check the ears, they're just flapping and not standing out, it was in a jolly mood."

@augustine shared:

"The elephant was like 'this one is possessed, I've never seen such, let's just walk away.'"

A Ugandan man facing off against an elephant. Images: @moses.kisembo.3572

Source: Facebook

