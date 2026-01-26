Two men drowned after a crowd rushed to collect meat from a hippo that had been illegally snared and later euthanised in the iMfolozi River floodplain near Lake St Lucia

Conservation authorities said one man died trying to reach the carcass, while a second drowned after entering the river in an apparent rescue attempt

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and iSimangaliso officials urged the public to avoid wildlife carcasses and swollen rivers

Two men drowned after trying to get hippo meat from an ensnared hippo carcass in St. Lucia. Image: @4Inside_Edge/ X and Tobias Schwarz/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL- Two men have died following a chaotic scramble for meat from a hippo that was illegally snared in the iMfolozi River floodplain, near the mouth of Lake St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the Daily Maverick, the incident unfolded after a large crowd gathered on the riverbanks inside the iSimangaliso World Heritage Site, close to the town of Mtubatuba, hoping to collect meat from the carcass. Conservation officials said one man drowned while trying to reach the dead hippo in the water. A second man then entered the river, apparently in an attempt to rescue him or recover his body, and also drowned.

Ezemvelo gave a detailed account

In a joint statement issued on 25 January, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park Authority said the hippo had been discovered trapped in a steel wire snare near the village of Monzi on 23 January 2026. At the time it was found, the animal was still alive. After assessing the situation an contacting a local veterinary service, officials decided to euthanise the hippo to end its suffering.

After the animal was put down, conservation staff removed certain body parts, including the head and legs, in line with internal carcass management procedures. However, the rest of the carcass could not be removed.

“During this time, members of the local community attempted to access the carcass to cut it for meat, resulting in an uncontrollable situation, resulting in the drowning of two individuals” the statement said.

Ezemvelo and iSimangaliso officials expressed their “deepest condolences to the families of the two deceased individuals” and urged the public to avoid approaching wildlife carcasses or entering swollen rivers, warning that such actions pose a serious risk to human lives.

Hippo attacks and kills poacher

The tragedy at Lake St Lucia is not the only recent incident highlighting the dangers of human encounters with hippos in protected areas. Previously, a suspected poacher was found dead on a road in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park after being attacked by a hippopotamus, according to South African National Parks authorities. Investigators believe three individuals entered the park illegally during the night, and one was fatally injured by the hippo before the other two carried his body out and left it by the roadside. The park has appealed for photos not to be shared publicly and warned that entering protected areas illegally carries a significant risk.

Locals rushed to cut out meat from a euthanised hippo that was ensnared. Image:@4Inside_Edge/ X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News articles on Hippos

Previously, Briefly News reported on a viral TikTok video that captured a harrowing moment in which a man was chased and nearly attacked by a hippopotamus but managed to escape unharmed after falling and quickly getting to his feet before the animal could catch him. The footage underscored the significant danger hippos pose to humans, as they are highly territorial and capable of inflicting serious injury or death. Online viewers reacted with shock and relief at the man’s narrow escape and shared comments about the surprising close call.

In other news, another video showed hippos casually walking through the streets of St Lucia, prompting mixed reactions from residents and online viewers who were both amused and concerned by the proximity of people to the large wild animals. The footage highlighted the unusual but familiar coexistence between the town’s human population and wildlife, with some commentators warning about the dangers of getting too close to hippos. The incident reignited discussion about respecting wildlife and giving these animals plenty of space when they move through urban areas.

Source: Briefly News