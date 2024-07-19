The motorist who was allegedly involved in the Carletonville accident that claimed 12 children appeared in court

he was given a R20,000 bail and was charged with culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving

People discussed the case, and the man's alleged involvement, and one netizen questioned whether he caused the accident

The man who allegedly crashed into the taxi, killing Shile and Reneilwe Hlalele and 10 other children, appeared in court. Images: @Ethel_Khumalo

FOCHVILLE, GAUTENG — The man accused of being behind the Carletonville accident that killed over 10 children was charged with homicide and reckless or negligent driving.

Accident suspect charged, released on bail

According to TimesLIVE, Gert Emmis appeared before the Fochville Magistrates Court in Fochville, Gauteng, on 19 July. He was charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving.

Emmis was accused of causing the accident in which 12 children travelling in a scholar transport died after they crashed into a bakkie. The court wanted assurance that Emmis would not interfere with the witnesses, and he said he did not know who they were. He was given R20,000 bail, and his case was postponed to 15 October.

South Africans weigh in on the accident

South Africans on Facebook discussed the man's involvement in the accident.

Solomon Mahlo said:

"So it was intentional."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"Just because he hated to see a taxi. Now he has killed 12 children."

Rodney Gobie said:

"And how do you know he caused the accident? We all know very well how bad these taxi drivers drive on the roads. I bet you it was the taxi driver's fault."

Mangaliso Mangy said:

"The bakkie rear-ended the taxi. Witnesses say the bakkie was speeding."

Police Investigation delays Carletonville victims' burial

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service's investigation into the crash put the brakes on the victims' burial.

Matome Chiloane, the MEC for Education in Gauteng, urged the families to postpone funeral proceedings until the investigation is resolved. The children were killed after a Ford Ranger crashed into their scholar transport.

