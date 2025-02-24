Global site navigation

“A Different Milestone”: Mom Shows Her 6-Month-Old Baby’s Incredible Breakdancing Move
by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • Wessli-Ann Singleton, a mother to a six-month-old baby, shared an astonishing video of her child breakdancing
  • The little one's moves had a few social media users saying he could enter the Olympics, as the street dance debuted at the multi-sport competition in 2024
  • People on the internet also cracked jokes in the comment section and thought that breakdancing before crawling was an amazing feat

A mother showed her baby breakdancing.
A mother shared an adorable clip of her six-month-old baby pulling off a breakdance move. Images: @wessliann
Source: Instagram

Whether it be the first step or first words, parents always look forward to the expected milestones their children reach. However, one parent was in for a surprise when her baby pulled out a unique set of tricks.

B-Boy in the making

American lifestyle content creator Wessli-Ann Singleton took to her TikTok account to show app users what her six-month-old Luke got up to on his playmat.

The little one showed off a breakdance move commonly known as the baby freeze, balancing on both hands as he lifted his tiny feet in the air.

A stunned Wessli-Ann wrote in her post about her baby boy:

"When you think your baby is about to crawl, but they hit a different milestone instead."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Breakdancing baby entertains the internet

The viral video, posted three days ago, received over 57 million views with over 20 000 social media users rushing to the comment section with laughter.

Some internet users also joked that the baby's breakdancing skills were better than those shown by Raygun, the Australian breakdancer who received backlash after competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

B-Girl Raygun of Team Australia competes during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Rachel 'Raygun' Gunn received a score of zero after she lost all three of her round-robin battles. Image: Elsa
Source: Getty Images

Referring to one of the breakdancing moves, @frannyly excitedly stated:

"So this is why it’s called a baby freeze!"

@vrolijkvader added in the comments:

"Move over, Raygun. Here comes Babygun."

@dailyzodiactarot4u jokingly said to the mom:

"He just asserted his dominance. You have to come back with a headstand, or he is not going to respect you."

@cari_me_away1 wrote in the comment section:

"Baby physics is so weird. They’re capable of the weirdest things for no reason."

@emma.jane.4 laughed and shared with Wessli-Ann:

"At my daughter's first pageant at nine months old, I put 'breakdancer' as her 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' question because she used to do this all the time."

@avaandreottola_, who couldn't believe what they had seen on their For You Page, told the online community:

"Seeing a baby hit a baby freeze is the most iconic thing ever."

A surprised @toxic_illusion420 noted:

"Breakdancing before crawling is insane."

3 Other bizarre stories about babies

