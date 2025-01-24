“5.5kg at Birth”: Woman Shows 8-Month-Old Daughter for ‘Big Baby’ TikTok

A local woman took to her TikTok account to share that she wanted to enter the Big Baby TikTok community

The woman revealed that her daughter was 5.5kg at birth and showed what she looked like at eight months

Members of the online community gushed over the little girl's adorableness and shared their babies' weights at birth

A South African mother wowed the internet with her eight-month-old daughter. Images: @ginnasweetlips

TikTok is home to countless unique communities where people connect over niche interests and unexpected trends.

One such global community is Big Baby TikTok, where a South African woman recently entered to show her baby, impressing viewers with her daughter's adorableness and remarkable size.

Woman enters Big Baby TikTok

Using the TikTok handle @ginnasweetlip, a local mother uploaded a video stating the following:

"This is Gianna. She's a big girl. She was 5.5kg at birth and 15.8kg at six months. She's eight months now."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Internet reacts to baby Gianna

The TikTok post garnered over 7.5 million views, with thousands of social media users heading to the comment section to adore the bundle of joy.

The woman happily showed her daughter at six months. Images: @ginnasweetlips

@sarushkail said to the public:

"I'm not sure how I got to 'Big Baby' TikTok, but I'm totally okay with it. What a cutie pie!"

@brooklyntree told the mother:

"Aww, she looks like a Cabbage Patch doll. She’s so adorable. God bless."

@abbylouise_1 added in the comments:

"Omg, those legs! I love her, she’s so cute. And wow, 5.5kg at birth? I thought I had a big baby. Mine was 3.75kg."

@ten1seven adored the video, commenting:

"Can you imagine those snuggles?"

Finding the baby adorable, @itisjess01 wrote with heart emojis:

"I just want to squeeze her."

@farlamalia shared their opinion, writing:

"She will lose all that weight as she grows. She’s really tall, though! I thought I had a big baby. He was 9kg at birth and almost 6.8kg at two months. He slowed down at four months as he was barely 7.7kg."

